Lisburn man accused of assaulting officer after car stopped by stinger granted bail

A pensioner who allegedly tried to jump over a wall after crashing into a pursuing police vehicle has been granted bail at the High Court.

Michael Campbell is accused of attempting to evade officers by continuing to drive his Mercedes after two tyres were blown out by a stinger device.

Prosecutors also claimed the 66-year-old, of Milltown Avenue in Lisburn, threatened to bite off a policeman's testicles during a separate incident.

Campbell faces charges of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, assault on police and possession of cannabis.

The court heard the Mercedes was first spotted travelling erratically and crossing lanes at Bachelors Walk in Lisburn on October 28.

PSNI officers in a patrol vehicle signalled for it to stop by activating sirens and blue lights, but the car continued before turning and colliding with them.

Crown lawyer Fiona O'Kane said: A stinger device was deployed and two tyres were deflated, but the vehicle continued for some distance."

Campbell then allegedly got out of the car and ran as police gave chase.

"He was caught attempting to jump over a wall," Mrs O'Kane added.

A spray was used to incapacitate Campbell before he allegedly spat in a constable's face.

Despite being bailed over that incident, the pensioner was detained again on November 16 for breaching a curfew.

According to the prosecution he became violent in the police car, kicking a female officer on the leg and threatening to slit her throat.

Further menacing comments were allegedly directed at her male colleague.

"He said he would tear off his testicles, and if he couldn't tear them off he would bite them off," Mrs O'Kane submitted.

Sean Doherty, defending, argued that Campbell had been going through a severe phase of his bipolar disorder, neglecting mood-stabilising medication and being exposed to harmful substances.

"During that manic period he was making very poor conditions," counsel said.

The court heard previously that Campbell was seeking release to look after horses and dogs that he owns.

Granting bail, Mr Justice Horner ordered the accused to seek treatment and advice from his GP and community mental health team.

He stressed: "There is an absolute prohibition on illicit drugs, particularly cannabis and alcohol."