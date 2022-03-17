Lisburn man in court accused over £100k heroin cache hidden behind roof tiles is granted bail

A search of the accused's home uncovered digital scales and rolls of plastic bags similar to the packaging used to wrap the drugs, the court heard.

Heroin worth £100,000 was found hidden behind roof tiles at an apartment complex in Lisburn, the High Court heard.

Police believe the drugs seized earlier this month may be linked to an illicit cross-border trading operation.

Details emerged as a 34-year-old man accused of having the consignment was granted bail.

Scott McHugh, from Chapel Hill Mews in Lisburn, denies a charge of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Prosecution counsel Mark Farrell said an intelligence-led search operation led to the haul with a street value of £100,000 being discovered in a communal area outside McHugh’s flat on March 1.

“The heroin was found in ceiling tiles which can be disturbed and used as a hiding place,” he disclosed.

A trawl of McHugh’s home uncovered digital scales and rolls of plastic bags similar to the packaging used to wrap the drugs, the court heard.

Mr Farrell submitted: “The intelligence position is that police believe he’s involved in street dealing of heroin.”

Opposing bail, the barrister also outlined a suspected wider dimension to McHugh’s alleged involvement.

“Police also believe he has some cross-border arrangements where heroin goes between this jurisdiction and the south,” he added.

Declan Quinn, defending, insisted there is insufficient evidence to connect McHugh to the seizure.

“This is a communal area, there are four flats in the immediate vicinity where the drugs were found behind tiles which are accessible to anyone wandering into the building,” he argued.

Stressing that his client is currently not forensically linked to the haul, Mr Quinn went on: “The applicant has firmly instructed that he has absolutely nothing to do with this heroin.”

Following submissions Mr Justice O’Hara said police intelligence may be different to evidence available at this stage.

Granting bail, he ordered the accused to live at an approved address outside Lisburn.

The judge advised: “Mr McHugh, don’t mess this up.”