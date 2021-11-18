Lisburn man who attacked cousin with machete handed four-year sentence

The judge divided the sentence between two years prison followed by two years on licence. Photo: Creatas

A 46-year old grandfather-of-six who chased then attacked his cousin with a machete was handed a four-year sentence on Thursday.

Martin Ward, from Belvoir Court in Lisburn, admitted wounding his cousin and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place on September 14 last year.

Saying the "extremely violent incident" caused fear to members of the public, Judge Neil Rafferty QC divided the sentence between two years prison followed by two years on licence.

The violent incident occurred at the Stewartstown roundabout and resulted in the injured party sustaining a laceration to his scalp.

Belfast Crown Court heard the injured man was in his car with his wife and two daughters and was at the roundabout when he noticed Ward's car behind him.

Crown prosecutor James Johnston said there was "some animosity" between the two men due to a family disagreement.

Both vehicles stopped and after Ward told his son to get a machete from the car and cut the other man up - which the younger Ward didn't do - Martin Ward then retrieved the weapon.

Ward then approached his cousin, chased after him, caught up with him then struck him on the head with the machete.

Mr Johnston said this resulted in the injured party sustaining a 4cm wound to his head which required staples.

The prosecutor said that whilst the injury was "at the lower end", Ward's culpability was high.

Defence barrister John O'Connor said his client held "immense feelings of shame and guilt" about what he did.

The barrister said the incident stemmed from a family disagreement but "that a line has now been drawn under it”.

Sentencing Ward, Judge Raffery said that while he noted Ward's limited criminal record and expressions of remorse, it was a serious offence involving violence.

The judge told Ward "that blow could easily have crushed his skull", adding his actions at the roundabout "caused fear amongst members of the public”.

Judge Rafferty imposed the four-year sentence, ordered that the machete be destroyed and told prison staff "take the defendant into custody please”.