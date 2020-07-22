Lisburn play park vandalised a fortnight after reopening

Vandals who torched a park bench deprived kids of their playground, a councillor has said.

Lambeg Play Park in Lisburn was forced to close temporarily on Wednesday after equipment was destroyed within a fortnight of its reopening.

The play area was revamped less than 18 months ago.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council Alderman Stephen Martin said this week's was a "thoughtless act of vandalism".

He added: "Lambeg Play Park was refurnished after a long campaign for better facilities and has proved really popular.

"Whoever did this deprived kids of their play park.

"That’s shameful at any time but especially at the minute."

Mr Martin said it was the latest in a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said: "The local community has every right to be cross.

"Local police are doing their best to combat it so if anyone who was in or around Lambeg village around 9pm last night that has any information please pass it on."

PSNI is appealing for information after "reports of criminal damage".

Sergeant McKelvey said: "Shortly after 9:15pm it was reported that a bench was set alight in the area.

"Minor damage was caused to the bench and nearby hedges and railings following the incident.

A council spokeswoman said the cost of the damage was unknown.

She added: "The council is disappointed some individuals believe it is acceptable to destroy equipment in a play park that is for the enjoyment of our younger residents.

"We would ask parents to know where their children are at all times."

Police have urged any witnesses to call n 101, quoting reference 2181 21/07/20 - or to use website http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.