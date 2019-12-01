Lisburn PSNI officers 'doused in paint and set upon by dog'

Police officers in the Lisburn area who had paint thrown over them as the chased a suspect who cut off his ankle tag. Credit: PSNI

A man has been arrested following a bizarre incident involving paint, a dog and an electronic ankle tag.

The incident happened on Saturday night when two officers were attempting to detain the man on suspicion of trying to cut off his court-ordered ankle tag.

Not content with breaching his bail conditions, the man allegedly threw a tin of white paint over the two officers and assaulted them.

Police said he also gouged one of the officer's eyes and set a dog on them.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was arrested on suspicion of a range of offences and remains in police custody.