Lisburn PSNI officers 'doused in paint and set upon by dog'
A man has been arrested following a bizarre incident involving paint, a dog and an electronic ankle tag.
The incident happened on Saturday night when two officers were attempting to detain the man on suspicion of trying to cut off his court-ordered ankle tag.
Not content with breaching his bail conditions, the man allegedly threw a tin of white paint over the two officers and assaulted them.
Police said he also gouged one of the officer's eyes and set a dog on them.
A PSNI spokesperson said the man was arrested on suspicion of a range of offences and remains in police custody.