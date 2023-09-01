Lisburn resident at his ‘wits’ end’ over 6am mowing at neighbouring golf course

A Lisburn resident says he is at his “wits’ end” over early morning grass cutting at a neighbouring golf course, which is “driving [him] crazy”.

Hugh Wilkinson (57) lives in an apartment close to Aberdelghy Golf Course in the town, which is run by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Hugh said he has lived in the property for the past six months and the problem started in recent weeks.

“It’s been a nightmare and I’m at my wits’ end,” he said.

“I’ve contacted the council about it several times now and nothing has been done.

“It happens maybe three or four times each week, including weekends, which is what annoys me the most. It starts at 6am and goes on for a while. I don’t know why it’s only started recently, if it’s down to shift changes or the time of year or what.

“Next to where I live are railway tracks, with the golf club on the other side. I don’t mind the noise from the trains, because it’s short and passes; it doesn’t wake me up. But this is a droning noise, going on for ages from 6am. It wakes me up and is driving me crazy. I’ve been using the council’s Noise app to report the problem and send them emails.”

Read more Undertaker’s fury after getting parking ticket on hearse with coffin inside

The Noise app allows residents to make complaints about nuisance noise by submitting recordings for review by a council investigating officer.

According to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s website, “further monitoring may be required at this stage, or the investigating officer may wish to install noise-monitoring equipment in your home for further evidence to be gathered. The officer may also wish to attend in person to witness the noise as it happens.”

The website continues: “At the conclusion of their investigation, if the investigating officer is of the opinion that a ‘statutory nuisance’ exists, a Noise Abatement Notice shall be served on the person responsible for the noise.

“The noise maker has 21 days to appeal the notice served. Failure to comply with the notice is an offence. This could lead to prosecution and a fine of up to £5,000.”

Read more NI population rises to 1.9 million as ageing trend continues

Hugh said: “The council have said they would inform the department overseeing the golf course and ask those cutting the grass not to do [so] before 8am near residential areas, but it’s still going on. I’ve even had to threaten to go to my solicitor about it.

“I’ve lived here for about six months and this is really getting to me.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been contacted for comment.

According to the latest statistics from Stormont’s Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, councils in NI received 13,261 noise complaints over the course of the 2021/22 financial year.

This represents a 26.4% increase in complaints received compared to the previous year and is the highest number of complaints received since records began in 2003/04.

It should be noted that the 2021/22 financial year covers the latter stages of the pandemic, although lockdown restrictions in NI began easing from April 2021.

Of the 13,261 complaints received in 2021/22, 668 were in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area, compared to 6,955 in Belfast and 477 in Mid Ulster.