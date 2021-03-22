Listed: Speed restrictions imposed around 100 Northern Ireland schools

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that new part-time speed limits on roads around 103 Schools have been put in place.

It comes as the majority of school children returned to the classroom for the first time since December.

Minister Mallon said: “I made a commitment in September last year to bring forward legislation to introduce part-time speed limits at around 100 schools across Northern Ireland so that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school every day.

“I can today announce that part-time speed limits have now been set in legislation for 103 schools at 90 sites across Northern Ireland. Children, parents and teachers in every part of the North will see positive, practical changes to limit vehicles speeding on the roads around their schools."

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies. This follows trials at a number of schools in 2019 to determine the effectiveness of this arrangement of signs and it was found they reduced the mean speed.

The minister added: "Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“My officials are working to complete the schemes, with the legislation now in place to enforce the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make our roads safer for all users, however, I would reiterate that we all have a collective responsibility to take care using our roads.”

Schools with 20mph speed limits imposed on surrounding roads:

Abbey Primary School Movilla Road, Newtownards

Abercorn PS Newry Road, Banbridge

Andrews Memorial PS Ballygowan Road, Comber

Armagh CBS Keady Road, Armagh

Banbridge Academy/Edenderry PS Lurgan Road, Banbridge

Carrowdore PS Castle Place, Carrowdore

Christ The King PS Drumsnade Road, Drumaness

Derryboye PS Manse Road, Downpatrick

Grange Primary School Lurganconary Road, Kilkeel

Killyleagh PS Shirgley Road, Killyleagh

Kirkistown PS Main Road, Cloughey, Newtownards

Loughries PS Ballyblack Road, Newtownards

Milltown Primary School Lurgan Road, Lenaderg

Orchard Primary School Blackisland Road, Annaghmore

Portadown College Killycomain Road, Portadown

St Josephs PS Carnacaville Road, Newcastle

St Josephs PS Ballynahinch Road, Crossgar

St Marys Aughisnafin PS Closkelt Road, Castlewellan

St Marys PS Strangford Road, Dunsford

St Patricks PS Ballygalget Lane, Portaferry

St Patricks PS Burrenreagh Road, Castlewellan

St Patricks PS Ballynoe Road, Downpatrick

St. Louis' Grammar School Newry Road, Kilkeel

St. Paul's High School Camlough Road, Bessbrook

Tandragee Jnr High School Armagh Road, Tandragee

Upper Ballyboley Primary School 36 Braepark Road, Ballyclare BT39 9UW

Islandmagee Primary School

163 Brown’s Bay Rd, Islandmagee, LarneBT40 3TQ

Carrickfergus Grammar School 120 North Road, Carrickfergus BT38 7RA

Carrickfergus Academy 110 North Road, Carrickfergus BT38 7QX

Ballymena Academy 89 Galgorm Rd, Ballymena BT42 1AJ

The Diamond Primary School 107 Dreen Rd, Cullybackey, Ballymena BT42 1EE

St Paul's Primary School 32 Ballynafie Rd, Ahoghill, Ballymena BT42 1LF

Moorfields Primary School 180 Moorfields Rd, Moorfields Ballymena BT42 3EF

Ballyclare High School 31 Rashee Rd, Ballyclare BT39 9HJ

Duneane PS 166 Church Rd, Toome BT41 3RD

Aquinas Grammar School B506 Ravenhill Road, Belfast

St Joseph’s College B506 Ravenhill Road, Belfast

St Michael’s Primary School B506 Ravenhill Road, Belfast

Ballysillan Primary School Ballysillian Park, Belfast

Belfast Boy's Model school A55 Ballysillan Road, Belfast

Belfast Royal Academy Cliftonville Road, Befast

Bunscoil BheannMhadagain Cliftonville Road, Belfast

Cliftonville Int Primary School Cliftonville Road, Belfast

Ben Madigan Prep school A6 Antrim Road, Belfast

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary A6 Antrim Road, Belfast

Carr's Glen Primary School Oldpark Road, Belfast

Currie Primary School Limestone Road, Belfast

Holy Family Primary School Limestone Road, Belfast

Dominican College Fortwilliam Park, Belfast

Knocknagoney Primary School Knocknagoney Road, Belfast

Loughview Integrated Church Road, Belfast

Leadhill Primary School Church Road, Belfast

Annahilt Primary School Ballynahinch Rd, Annahilt

Maghaberry Primary School Maghaberry Road, Maghaberry

Meadowbridge Primary School Lany Road, Hillsborough

Riverdale Primary School Ballynahinch Road, Legacurry

Rowandale Primary School Clarehill Road, Moira

St Aloysuis Primary School Ballinderry Road, Lisburn

St Patrick's Academy Ballinderry Road, Lisburn

Lagan College Manse Road, Castlereagh

Moneynick Primary School 104 Moneynick Rd, Randalstown BT41 3HS

Groggan Primary School 179 Portglenone Rd, Randalstown BT41 3EU

Edmund Rice College 96-100 Hughtown Rd Newtownabbey BT36 7AU

Loanends Primary School 193 Sevenmile Straight Crumlin BT29 4YR

Mallusk Primary School 84 Mallusk Rd, Mallusk, Newtownabbey BT36 4QE

Millquarter PS 139 Crosskeys Road Toome, Antrim BT41 3PY

Carnalridge PS 135 Atlantic Road, Portrush BT56 8PB

Eden PS 33 Vow Road, Ballymoney BT53 7BP

Bushvalley PS 175 Ballinlea Rd, Stranocum, Ballymoney, BT53 8PR

Garryduff PS 133 Garryduff Road, Ballymoney BT53 7DR

Ballytober PS 60 Priestland Road, Bushmills BT57 8UR

St Canice PS 34 Glenedra Road, Feeny BT47 4TW

Drumrane PS 286 Drumrane Road, Dungiven BT47 4NL

St Patricks & St Joseph's PS 5 Churchtown Road, Garvagh BT51 5BA

St Matthew's PS 296 Drumsurn Road, Limavady BT49 0PX

St Aidan's High School Derrylin

St Mary's Primary School Bellanaleck

St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge

Florencecourt Primary School Florencecourt

Gillygooley Primary School 71 Gillygooley Road, Omagh

Christ the King Primary School 34 Gortin Road, Omagh

St Patrick's Primary School 171 Newtownsaville Road, Eskra

Omagh County Primary School Campsie, Omagh

Arvalee School Strule Campus, Omagh

Crossroads Primary School 147 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea

Edendork Primary School 181 Coalisland Road, Dungannon

Saint Trea's Primary School 225 Shore Road, Ballyronan

Orritor Primary School 249 Orritor Road, Cookstown

Augnacloy College & Aughnacloy

Regional PS Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy

Saint Eoghan's Draperstown 51 Moneyneany Road, Draperstown

Saint Brigids Mayogall 52 Mayogall Road, Magherafelt

Ampertaine Primary School 94 Kilrea Road, Upperlands

Culmore Primary School 181 Culmore Road, Derry

Foyle College 67 Limavady Road, Derry

Ebrington Primary and Nursey 67 Limavady Road, Derry

St Paul's Primary School Slievemore 1 Moss Road, Derry

Model Primary School Northland Road, Derry

Holy Cross Melmount Road, Strabane

St Marys PS Melmount Road, Strabane

Artigarvan PS Berryhill Road, Artigarvan