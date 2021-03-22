Listed: Speed restrictions imposed around 100 Northern Ireland schools
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that new part-time speed limits on roads around 103 Schools have been put in place.
It comes as the majority of school children returned to the classroom for the first time since December.
Minister Mallon said: “I made a commitment in September last year to bring forward legislation to introduce part-time speed limits at around 100 schools across Northern Ireland so that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school every day.
“I can today announce that part-time speed limits have now been set in legislation for 103 schools at 90 sites across Northern Ireland. Children, parents and teachers in every part of the North will see positive, practical changes to limit vehicles speeding on the roads around their schools."
At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies. This follows trials at a number of schools in 2019 to determine the effectiveness of this arrangement of signs and it was found they reduced the mean speed.
The minister added: "Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.
“My officials are working to complete the schemes, with the legislation now in place to enforce the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.
“This is another step forward in our efforts to make our roads safer for all users, however, I would reiterate that we all have a collective responsibility to take care using our roads.”
Schools with 20mph speed limits imposed on surrounding roads:
Abbey Primary School Movilla Road, Newtownards
Abercorn PS Newry Road, Banbridge
Andrews Memorial PS Ballygowan Road, Comber
Armagh CBS Keady Road, Armagh
Banbridge Academy/Edenderry PS Lurgan Road, Banbridge
Carrowdore PS Castle Place, Carrowdore
Christ The King PS Drumsnade Road, Drumaness
Derryboye PS Manse Road, Downpatrick
Grange Primary School Lurganconary Road, Kilkeel
Killyleagh PS Shirgley Road, Killyleagh
Kirkistown PS Main Road, Cloughey, Newtownards
Loughries PS Ballyblack Road, Newtownards
Milltown Primary School Lurgan Road, Lenaderg
Orchard Primary School Blackisland Road, Annaghmore
Portadown College Killycomain Road, Portadown
St Josephs PS Carnacaville Road, Newcastle
St Josephs PS Ballynahinch Road, Crossgar
St Marys Aughisnafin PS Closkelt Road, Castlewellan
St Marys PS Strangford Road, Dunsford
St Patricks PS Ballygalget Lane, Portaferry
St Patricks PS Burrenreagh Road, Castlewellan
St Patricks PS Ballynoe Road, Downpatrick
St. Louis' Grammar School Newry Road, Kilkeel
St. Paul's High School Camlough Road, Bessbrook
Tandragee Jnr High School Armagh Road, Tandragee
Upper Ballyboley Primary School 36 Braepark Road, Ballyclare BT39 9UW
Islandmagee Primary School
163 Brown’s Bay Rd, Islandmagee, LarneBT40 3TQ
Carrickfergus Grammar School 120 North Road, Carrickfergus BT38 7RA
Carrickfergus Academy 110 North Road, Carrickfergus BT38 7QX
Ballymena Academy 89 Galgorm Rd, Ballymena BT42 1AJ
The Diamond Primary School 107 Dreen Rd, Cullybackey, Ballymena BT42 1EE
St Paul's Primary School 32 Ballynafie Rd, Ahoghill, Ballymena BT42 1LF
Moorfields Primary School 180 Moorfields Rd, Moorfields Ballymena BT42 3EF
Ballyclare High School 31 Rashee Rd, Ballyclare BT39 9HJ
Duneane PS 166 Church Rd, Toome BT41 3RD
Aquinas Grammar School B506 Ravenhill Road, Belfast
St Joseph’s College B506 Ravenhill Road, Belfast
St Michael’s Primary School B506 Ravenhill Road, Belfast
Ballysillan Primary School Ballysillian Park, Belfast
Belfast Boy's Model school A55 Ballysillan Road, Belfast
Belfast Royal Academy Cliftonville Road, Befast
Bunscoil BheannMhadagain Cliftonville Road, Belfast
Cliftonville Int Primary School Cliftonville Road, Belfast
Ben Madigan Prep school A6 Antrim Road, Belfast
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary A6 Antrim Road, Belfast
Carr's Glen Primary School Oldpark Road, Belfast
Currie Primary School Limestone Road, Belfast
Holy Family Primary School Limestone Road, Belfast
Dominican College Fortwilliam Park, Belfast
Knocknagoney Primary School Knocknagoney Road, Belfast
Loughview Integrated Church Road, Belfast
Leadhill Primary School Church Road, Belfast
Annahilt Primary School Ballynahinch Rd, Annahilt
Maghaberry Primary School Maghaberry Road, Maghaberry
Meadowbridge Primary School Lany Road, Hillsborough
Riverdale Primary School Ballynahinch Road, Legacurry
Rowandale Primary School Clarehill Road, Moira
St Aloysuis Primary School Ballinderry Road, Lisburn
St Patrick's Academy Ballinderry Road, Lisburn
Lagan College Manse Road, Castlereagh
Moneynick Primary School 104 Moneynick Rd, Randalstown BT41 3HS
Groggan Primary School 179 Portglenone Rd, Randalstown BT41 3EU
Edmund Rice College 96-100 Hughtown Rd Newtownabbey BT36 7AU
Loanends Primary School 193 Sevenmile Straight Crumlin BT29 4YR
Mallusk Primary School 84 Mallusk Rd, Mallusk, Newtownabbey BT36 4QE
Millquarter PS 139 Crosskeys Road Toome, Antrim BT41 3PY
Carnalridge PS 135 Atlantic Road, Portrush BT56 8PB
Eden PS 33 Vow Road, Ballymoney BT53 7BP
Bushvalley PS 175 Ballinlea Rd, Stranocum, Ballymoney, BT53 8PR
Garryduff PS 133 Garryduff Road, Ballymoney BT53 7DR
Ballytober PS 60 Priestland Road, Bushmills BT57 8UR
St Canice PS 34 Glenedra Road, Feeny BT47 4TW
Drumrane PS 286 Drumrane Road, Dungiven BT47 4NL
St Patricks & St Joseph's PS 5 Churchtown Road, Garvagh BT51 5BA
St Matthew's PS 296 Drumsurn Road, Limavady BT49 0PX
St Aidan's High School Derrylin
St Mary's Primary School Bellanaleck
St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge
Florencecourt Primary School Florencecourt
Gillygooley Primary School 71 Gillygooley Road, Omagh
Christ the King Primary School 34 Gortin Road, Omagh
St Patrick's Primary School 171 Newtownsaville Road, Eskra
Omagh County Primary School Campsie, Omagh
Arvalee School Strule Campus, Omagh
Crossroads Primary School 147 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea
Edendork Primary School 181 Coalisland Road, Dungannon
Saint Trea's Primary School 225 Shore Road, Ballyronan
Orritor Primary School 249 Orritor Road, Cookstown
Augnacloy College & Aughnacloy
Regional PS Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy
Saint Eoghan's Draperstown 51 Moneyneany Road, Draperstown
Saint Brigids Mayogall 52 Mayogall Road, Magherafelt
Ampertaine Primary School 94 Kilrea Road, Upperlands
Culmore Primary School 181 Culmore Road, Derry
Foyle College 67 Limavady Road, Derry
Ebrington Primary and Nursey 67 Limavady Road, Derry
St Paul's Primary School Slievemore 1 Moss Road, Derry
Model Primary School Northland Road, Derry
Holy Cross Melmount Road, Strabane
St Marys PS Melmount Road, Strabane
Artigarvan PS Berryhill Road, Artigarvan