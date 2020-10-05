Listen: PSNI release 999 call of woman asking for help getting cash from ATM in bid to highlight hoax call problem

The PSNI has released audio of a 999 call where a woman asked for help in getting cash from an ATM in a bid to highlight the impact hoax calls have on emergency services in Northern Ireland.

Police received 3,502 hoax calls between September 1, 2019 and September 1, 2020, with callers ringing police for a lift, to get cash from an ATM and to pick up takeaways.

The PSNI said this is just some examples of what call handlers have to deal with and to highlight the issue over the next three weeks the force will release audio of some actual calls to 999.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Chief Inspector Gerard Pollock, from Police Service Contact Management Centre, said too many calls are being made to 999 that are plainly not emergencies, which could prevent a genuine life or death call being put through.

"Misusing 999 is dangerous because it endangers others who need to get through to police, fire and ambulance or coastguard," he said.

"In the UK there are millions of 999 calls each year and, in Northern Ireland, there are around 200,000 calls a year. That means every day there are more than five hundred 999 calls a day that all need to get through to an emergency operator.

"Misusing 999 displaces a genuine emergency and endangers that person in genuine need. Those who misuse the system need to ask themselves 'what if that was your family member who was unable to get help when they needed it?'"

Chief Inspector Pollock said that while the 3,502 hoax calls represented a 19% reduction on the same period last year, it is still too many calls.

"It's around 10 calls every day. We tend to have more hoax calls to 999 in the evenings and at weekends, and during the summer months," he said.

"The emergency call handlers deal with people when they are vulnerable and in danger, so to abuse their trust and professionalism in this way is appalling. It diverts our staff and officers to dealing with hoax calls, time should be spent on dealing with issues that matter to our communities.

"This is not remotely funny, nor should it ever be done as a prank."

Wasting police time by making hoax calls is a crime and carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of £2,500 upon conviction.