Lithuanian boy out of time to challenge his failure to secure a place at Newry grammar school, court rules

A Lithuanian boy is out of time to challenge his failure to secure a place at a Co Down grammar school, a High Court judge has ruled.

Lawyers for the 11-year-old were seeking to judicially review Abbey Christian Brothers in Newry's admission policy for its September 2021 intake.

With academic selection cancelled due to the pandemic, the case centred on criteria which have preference to prospective pupils who had a family connection to the school.

Disputed claims were also made of unlawful discrimination on grounds of the boy's national origins.

But the challenge was dismissed due to the delay in issuing proceedings.

Mr Justice Scoffield identified no reasonable excuse for mounting the application more than three months after the list of criteria was published in February this year.

The uncertainty from allowing further challenges at such a late stage would be undesirable, he held.

The judge said: "It is in the interests of schools, parents and pupils, and in the public interest more generally, that the legality of schools' admissions criteria are established -

including by way of legal challenge, as appropriate - at an early stage.

"The transfer process is time-limited and, given the variety of interests engaged, there is a strong case for ensuring that admissions criteria are not liable to variation after admissions applications and admissions decisions have been made on the basis of them."

The boy at the centre of the case, who cannot be identified, applied for entry into Year 8 at Abbey Christian Brothers.

With the school oversubscribed, he missed out on places allocated through its admissions criteria.

An appeal to an independent tribunal was put on hold pending the outcome of the judicial review proceedings against the Board of Governors.

The main focus was on criteria giving advantage to boys whose father or guardian attended the school, and those with a current or prior familial link.

Defending the claim, the Board contended that Department of Education guidance was properly considered and taken into account.

Allegations of any direct or indirect discrimination were denied.

Raising issues around delay, counsel for the Board suggested that allowing the case to proceed would cause mayhem for schools using similar admissions criteria.

Mr Justice Scoffield described those predictions as "overblown" and said there was unlikely to be a "tsunami" of similar cases from other disappointed applicants.

However, he stated: "The fact that many other children will have made choices, and accepted decisions, on the basis of the published admissions criteria which were presumed to be lawful, raises a general issue of fairness."

Leave to seek a judicial review was refused due to the delay in mounting the case on behalf of the boy.

The judge confirmed: "He is out of time to mount such a challenge and there is no good reason to grant an extension of time."