Liverpool fan from NI on Champions League final in Paris -'Scariest match I've ever been to'

Liverpool fans tell of the frightening experience before and following the Champions League final in Paris

Eyewitnesses have described being caught up in the “frightening” events before and after the Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool fans faced a crush as they spent hours waiting for entry to the game, some were tear gassed outside the stadium and many attacked, beaten and mugged by gangs of youths as they made their way from the stadium to the Metro station.

“It was a disgrace,” said Paul Keown, a Liverpool fan from Downpatrick and Belfast Telegraph sub editor.

Paul added: “It was two hours being basically manhandled by Paris police. We moved two or three steps every five to ten minutes.

"There were kids around me and the parents all said the same thing, they would never bring them again, it was too frightening. This was the scariest game I was ever at.

"It was 100% police and Uefa’s fault.”

Paul arrived at the stadium at 6.15pm but did not reach the turnstile for two hours. He said thousands of fans were funnelled through a pinch point no more than eight feet wide.

Uefa claimed thousands of Liverpool fans tried to enter the stadium with fake tickets and this caused the delays letting the supporters in to the Stade de France for the clash against Real Madrid, which was delayed for 36 minutes.

But this was challenged, including by Liverpool's Scottish international Andy Robertson, who said: “My tickets were through the club and someone told one of my mates he had a fake ticket, which I assure you it wasn’t because it was obviously through me. Then obviously the French police decided to throw tear gas on fans and families. It’s not been well organised.”

Paul said police began tear gassing the Liverpool fans, including women and children, after a number of people tried to jump the barricades. But he believes they were local youths.

Merseyside Police, deployed in Paris as observers and advisors, said the majority of fans had behaved in an “exemplary” manner, arrived at turnstiles early and queued as directed.

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News it appeared that an "aggressive approach" had been used and described it as "concerning".

"It is not the first time we have seen this overseas, actually,” he added. “We've got to learn a little bit about what happened over there, get to the bottom of it."

Liverpool FC said in a statement: "We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

Following the game, fans were held for a time in the stadium before being funnelled in a line towards a nearby Metro station.

Paul said: "There were 500 to 1,000 youths who starting attacking people, beating and mugging them. There was a group of us with three or four kids just saying to each other ‘everybody keep safe, stay together’."

Northern Ireland TV presenter and Liverpool fan Colin Murray tweeted: “Spoke/heard from many independent journalists and friends who were there, from judge to stand up comedian, from carer to joiner — all accounts specific, joined up and frightening. All document dangerous levels of organisational negligence. Horrible.”