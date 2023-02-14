Liverpool FC pay tribute to Natalie McNally in Everton derby match programme

Natalie McNally left and the tribute in the Liverpool match day programme

Liverpool Football Club paid tribute to Natalie McNally in its matchday programme on Monday night ahead of their derby win over city rivals Everton.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home on December 18. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, who her family has named Dean.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

The tribute in the Anfield club’s official matchday programme is the latest gesture from a sports team since Natalie’s killing.

Appearing in the programme, the club carried a photo of Natalie wearing her beloved Everton jersey, and her father Noel, standing outside Goodison Park.

The message was organised by Lurgan Liverpool Supporters’ Club.

A message under the picture said: “We would like to express our sincere sympathy with the family of Natalie McNally, pictured here with her dad, both Evertonians, from all at Lurgan Liverpool Supporters’ Club. #shewasonlyathome #nataliemcnally.”

Before the derby match, Natalie's brother Niall posted an image of the tribute on Twitter and said: "Natalie will appear in tonight’s Liverpool programme for the Merseyside derby. Thanks to all at @OLSCLurgan &@LFC for making this happen.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The message came following a tribute paid to the Lurgan woman by Everton last month.

A photograph of Natalie was displayed on the big screens inside Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s Premier League fixture against Southampton.

It displayed the same image of Natalie with her father outside the ground, the date she was killed and added: “May she rest in peace.”

Earlier this month, Armagh GAA fans held posters calling for justice for Natalie during their match against Mayo.

Some fans held up posters featuring her face, with the phrase ‘Justice for Natalie McNally’. The move was also accompanied by a round of applause.

The round of applause took place during the 32nd minute of the match, to mark the mother-to-be’s age.

Prior the match, her brother Niall took to social media to share a photograph of his family and friends holding some of the posters which were on display at the GAA game.

“Up Armagh. Remember our Natalie” he said, which was followed by the hashtags “JusticeForNatalieMcNally, SayHerName and EndViolence against women.”

NIFL Premiership club Glenavon also welcomed the McNally family to Mourneview Park for their game against Cliftonville on January 24.

Sharing the PSNI’s appeal for information into Natalie’s death on its big screen, the club said: “Glenavon stand shoulder to shoulder with the McNally’s, who are lifelong supporters of the club, and express our deepest sympathies to them on their tragic loss.”

Over 1,000 people attended a vigil to Natalie in Lurgan Park in January, which also called for an end to all violence against females.

The rally was organised by the National Women’s Council (NWC) and was attended by Natalie’s parents and brothers.

A number of politicians were in attendance, including Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill.

Many of those in attendance carried placards reading: “Justice for Natalie”, and: “She was only at home”, while a number wore pink or blue items of clothing in memory of the mother-to-be.