Liverpool FC tickets conman now charged with separate £7k fraud

Belfast Magistrates Court heard Carl McGookin defrauded a fan who paid £360 for seats for big matches at Anfield.

McGookin (29), of Seahaven Avenue, Portavogie, Co Down, appeared remotely from his solicitor's office for sentencing.

But the hearing was adjourned after it emerged that he is also charged with a £7,000 fraud in a separate case.

Ordering McGookin to attend court in person next week, District Judge Fiona Bagnall indicated that he could be "in difficulties".

She said: "I'm not content to deal with this because I think there may well be a certain course that has to be taken."

McGookin was due to be sentenced for two counts of fraud by false representation.

The case involved claims of having tickets for Liverpool home games during the 2018/19 season.

"Essentially, Mr McGookin was pretending to sell tickets to Liverpool matches at Anfield for £60 a ticket," a prosecution lawyer said.

In May last year the injured party informed police he had been defrauded out of a total of £360.

The man twice transferred money after McGookin provided him with bank account details.

He paid £120 for two tickets to a match on February 19, 2019, when Liverpool faced German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A further £240 was transferred into the account for four tickets to a game on April 26, when Liverpool were at home to Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"During interview Mr McGookin said he organised for the tickets to be delivered via a third party before the matches, only to find out the third party was involved in an accident," the prosecutor said.

"He wanted the injured party to attend at the hospital to give him the tickets."

Seeking a compensation order, she submitted: "The prosecution case is the money is outstanding, and compensation is sought."

It emerged that McGookin is also charged with separate false transactions causing a loss to Musgrave Distributions Ltd.

Although no details were disclosed, Judge Bagnall noted that alleged fraud involved a total sum of £7,286.

"I'm not content that he is in the solicitor's office," she said.

"He has a significant number of fraud matters on his record and here we are again with two matters. One is for £300 but the other is £7,000."

Adjourning to November 2, she stressed: "I want him to be present."