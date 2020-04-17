Lives of Tyrone firefighters and public put at risk by gorse blaze arsonists, says angry fire chief

The lives of firefighters and members of the public who assisted at a huge gorse fire near Omagh were put in danger along with farms and homes, it has been warned.

Over a 48-hour period, significant Northern Ireland and Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) resources were wasted as crews from across Co Tyrone were diverted from essential duties to tackle gorse fires around Loughmacrory and Mountfield near Omagh.

Seven fire appliances, a water tanker and a high volume pump with a total of 56 firefighters fought a blaze across a two-and-a-half-mile expanse along Barony Road in Mountfield that raged from 10am on Thursday.

On Wednesday fire crews spent several hours at the scene of a gorse fire at Loughmacrory, a short distance away.

The fire service say both fires were started deliberately.

Over the past seven days Fire Service crews dealt with more than 100 wild fires including 79 gorse fires across Northern Ireland.

Western area commander Mark Smyth warned that gorse fires posed an unnecessary challenge.

He said: "We have some of the best firefighters in the world and during this period they have given us availability that is second to none.

"They are adhering to very stringent practices in the station and trying to do social distancing, which is very hard when you are fighting a fire.

"There is as much anxiety amongst firefighters as there is amongst anyone else about Covid-19, so when we get these calls it is a real challenge for our firefighters who are extremely nervous as it is, to then have to go and fight fires in the hills.

"What I can assure the public, though, is that no matter what, we will have fire stations, fire appliances and most importantly firefighters available to go to any incidents."

Environment Minister Edwin Poots, warning anyone caught lighting fires will feel the full rigours of the law, said: "Those who show total disregard of the environmental impact on their own communities and countryside should expect the full weight of the law upon them if caught.

"In this time of emergency it can cause significant public health issues and diverts already stretched resources away from other essential services."

Independent councillor for the area Emmet McAleer added: "These fires put lives at risk, put farms at risk, put homes at risk and the thick smoke belching across the roads could have caused a road traffic collision."