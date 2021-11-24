Lives put at risk by Belfast youths throwing stones off bridge over M2 motorway, warns councillor

A councillor has warned that those throwing stones off a bridge over one of Northern Ireland’s busiest stretches of motorway are putting lives in danger.

On November 15, an object was thrown off the Hightown Bridge in Glengormley reportedly by a young person.

It struck the windscreen of a lorry that was travelling along the M2 motorway below.

Police are still appealing for information about the incident, which involved a group of youths in school uniform on the bridge and happened around 3.20pm that afternoon.

The PSNI originally reported that the incident had happened on the Bellevue Bridge on the Antrim Road, where Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had recently placed some large decorative rocks.

This prompted questions as to whether the stones would be removed, but a spokesperson for the council said no reports had been made to them about the incident.

Police amended their initial report on Wednesday to state that the incident happened on the Hightown Bridge.

When they confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that this was the only location in which they received reports of stone-throwing, the council said that it had no decorative stones placed there. Sinn Fein councillor for the district, Michael Goodman said that regardless of which bridge the incident happened on, the reports are “very worrying” and that if accurate, he “would be contacting all the local schools to point out just how dangerous that kind of behaviour is”.

“It could potentially be fatal, and I’m sure that isn’t what was intended by the kids going home from school, but it needs to be nipped in the bud as quickly as possible,” he continued.

Although the lorry driver in this instance has not been named, a similar incident blinded the father of Irish League footballer Fra McCaffrey. The Warrenpoint Town captain’s dad, also named Fra, was driving to Larne at about 10.30pm on January 8 of this year when a bin full of rocks hit his vehicle.

He had been driving under the Ballyboley overpass when the bin was thrown at his lorry, shattering his windscreen on impact. Police added that the behaviour is “incredibly reckless and dangerous and will not be tolerated”.

An investigation into the November 15 incident is under way, with CCTV enquiries ongoing and further enquiries to be made with the school, said officers.

They are also asking for witnesses or those who may possess dashcam footage to come forward and speak with them.