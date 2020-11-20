Living in rat-infested Derry home a nightmare, says mum of four

She appeals for action to end agony as children want to pack up and flee

A mother of four living in a rat-infested house said her children are so deeply traumatised by the rodents running rampant in the wall cavities, attic and under floorboards that they want to pack up and move.

Nikki Bradley's home in the Nelson Drive area of Londonderry is neat and well kept - but behind the walls and in the attic things are different, as rats scurry from room to room, scratching and squeaking day and night.

Ms Bradley lives with her four children - Chloe (11), Grace (10), five-year-old Kate who has a heart condition and two-year-old Clarkson.

Ms Bradley's house is not the only one in this row of five properties that has been taken over by rodents - nearby resident Lyndsay O'Brien is also living in terror.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, both mothers said they are at their wits' ends and want a permanent solution to their nightmare.

Ms Bradley said: "This first started about three and a half weeks ago and I reported it to Apex Housing who sent pest control.

"They took six rats from my attic - two adults and four young ones and after that I heard nothing else until last Friday.

"Then I heard them coming up the pipes and heard one drop down on the other side of the kitchen ceiling and I knew right away the rats were back. They are in the cavities, the attic, under the floorboards - everywhere.

"I am here with my four children who are deeply traumatised, they want to pack their bags and leave.

"They go to their bed in tears - they are so afraid, and no wonder. I am scared.

"I actually lay in my bed and listened to them scurrying along the ceiling above me and heard them under the floorboards at the same time.

"I have heard the squealing and heard them fighting - no one should have to tolerate this.

"It isn't just at night that you hear them, I can hear them when I am in the kitchen making the dinner. It is disgusting.

"Apex sent pest control out again last Tuesday but that's no solution. They need to come here and block up every possible entry point to get rid of the rats once and for all.

"I think this is so serious now, Apex needs to rehouse me and my children and send a team here who know exactly how to seal every point of entry so that the rats can't get back inside my house or the others in this row."

Living in the same row of houses with her three daughters - Layla aged seven, two-year-old Hallie and little Darcy, who is one - Lyndsay O'Brien is also concerned about the health and welfare of her family.

She said: "I have lived in Nelson Drive all my life and I have never even heard of a mouse infestation never mind rats but this is twice now I have had to contact the Housing Executive about rats in my house.

"I first heard them three and a half weeks ago and I even caught two wee ones myself then, but after the Housing Executive sent pest control out I thought that was the problem sorted - but it isn't.

"I live here with my three daughters - two of them are toddlers and the baby isn't walking so she is creeping around the floors.

"My greatest fear is that one of them will put something in their mouth that a rat has been in contact with and they might get Weil's disease.

"I saw rat droppings in the cupboard under my kitchen sink and they have chewed through pipes but they are in my attic as well.

"I contacted the local councillor David Ramsey and he went into my attic and as soon as he lifted the attic door the stench was sickening.

"That's where my Christmas decorations are but everything in my attic needs to be thrown out and the whole place fumigated. But there's no way I am going into that attic.

"This house is owned by the Housing Executive, it is their responsibility. I want them to get a skip, clear out my attic and sanitise it. Sending pest control out here every month isn't going to fix this, it needs to be fixed so the rats can't get into the houses."

DUP councillor David Ramsey said he raised the matter with both Apex Housing and the Housing Executive through his party colleague and MLA, Gary Middleton's office.

Mr Ramsey said: "This is a very serious matter that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency so these families can live somewhere safe, especially the small children.

"Pest control can only do so much. They cannot cure the actual problem that is allowing the rats to access these homes.

"Apex and the Housing Executive need to be more proactive and come up with a more satisfactory solution."

When contacted a spokeswoman for Apex Housing, who owns the house Ms Bradley occupies, said: "North West Pest Control attended the property in late September and completed some remedial works.

"Apex and the tenant were advised that the problem was most likely originating at another property on the street.

"Apex received a further report from our tenant. Apex undertook a camera survey of the drainage, cavities and pipework of the property but found no obvious entry points.

"Our contractor has deployed a rigorous baiting programme and have been in regular attendance since the initial report.

"Apex will continue to work with the other property owners of the group of houses and Environmental Health to eradicate this issue."

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive was also contacted.