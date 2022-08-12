Liz Cunningham: Tributes paid to late Belfast woman who ‘changed landscape of dementia in Northern Ireland’

Liz Cunningham with the Lifetime Achievement Award she received from the Alzheimer's Society in 2019

The Alzheimer’s Society has paid tribute to Liz Cunningham, the late dementia ambassador from Northern Ireland who is being laid to rest on Monday.

Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 48, the Belfast woman channelled her energy into educating people about the condition and advocating for change.

In 2019, a decade after her diagnosis, Liz was given a lifetime achievement award by the Alzheimer’s Society, and shortly afterwards her work even caught the attention of American actor and presenter Oprah Winfrey, who tweeted her admiration and support for the former IT teacher.

The charity said she saw herself as ‘living proof’ you could lead a rich and happy life after diagnosis.

She also featured regularly in national newspapers, magazines and TV documentaries.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last year, the mother-of-two opened up about her diagnosis, what it was like living with dementia, and her part in joining local charity Dementia NI.

“My type of dementia has stopped sending signals to different parts of my body — so my bowel and kidneys are failing to work, I have problems with my sight, and I have pulmonary lung fibrosis. I now live for today,” she said at the time.

“It has been my proudest years to look back and see how much we have achieved.

“I’m not just a person who has dementia, I make change and alongside my colleagues, I know we are all so proud of our achievements.”

Also speaking previously to the Sunday Life, Liz had said: "I want my work to be a legacy for my two girls and my grandson.”

Liz and Dementia NI urged ministers and MLAs to take action to improve the lives of people affected by dementia and pushed through a number of initiatives in dementia care, including the development of training for staff in hospitals and in universities.

She helped to develop apps to help those with dementia, worked with Queen’s University to develop a digital dementia awareness game which helps people learn how it feels to live life with the condition, and held presentations and training exercises with different parts of the NHS.

Bernadine McCrory, NI director of the Alzheimer’s Society said: “Liz’s campaigning changed the landscape of dementia in Northern Ireland.

“She worked tirelessly with us to raise awareness of dementia and the help and support we offer to people living with it.

“Her media worked helped challenge perceptions about dementia and helped people understand the lesser-known symptoms.

“She spearheaded our 20,000 Reasons campaign to improve services, never turning down an opportunity to raise awareness.

“In 2019, Liz’s work was recognised with our Lifetime Achievement Award at the Northern Ireland Dementia Friendly Awards, a one off award created in her honour and so richly deserved.

“We want to send our condolences to Liz’s husband Philip, their daughters Nikola and Lisa, and grandson she adored, Matthew. Liz’s legacy is one to be proud of.”