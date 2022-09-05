Liz Truss elected Conservative Party leader and next prime minister

The DUP has arranged an early meeting with Truss, while Alliance has encouraged the new PM to row back on her ‘hard right agenda’

Liz Truss has been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party and next prime minister after a gruelling six-week long campaign.

Following the announcement, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged Ms Truss to deal with the NI Protocol, while SDLP leader Colm Eastwood said she must immediately deal with the cost of living crisis by introducing support schemes.

The two leadership hopefuls, Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak, took part in 12 Conservative hustings across all four nations of the UK.

The returning officer for the Conservative leadership election – chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady – announced the result of the contest.

Around 170,000 Conservative members were eligible to cast their vote. There was an 82.6% turnout with Mr Sunak receiving 60,399 votes.

Ms Truss received 81,326 votes and was therefore elected as leader.

She is expected to be officially installed as prime minister on Tuesday after visiting the Queen.

In her speech, she said it was an “honour” to be elected as the new leader and thanked Mr Sunak after a “hard fought campaign”.

She praised Boris Johnson for “getting Brexit done”, “crushing Jeremy Corbyn”, rolling out the Covid vaccine and standing up to Vladimir Putin.

“You are admired from Kiev to Carlisle,” she said.

“Thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative party, the greatest political party on earth.

"I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people. Our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility.

"And I know that’s why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019. And as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country.”

Ms Truss said she will deliver a “bold plan” by cutting taxes and will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with bills but also long-term issues linked to energy supply.

“And I will deliver on the national health service. But we all will deliver for our country and I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative party.”

In recent days, she has come under pressure from trade unions to “come clean” over plans to change workers’ rights, with fears that a 48-hour working week limit could be scrapped.

This comes in the midst of a cost of living crisis with households struggling to pay bills, workers demanding pay rises and a recession expected by October.

The NI Protocol remains a major issue which has to be resolved with the DUP insisting it will continue its boycott of Stormont until it is addressed.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP congratulated Liz Truss and requested an early meeting with the new PM to address the challenges in Northern Ireland with the Protocol and the approach to energy and food security.

Mr Donaldson said: “To address the cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland, the Government must replace the Northern Ireland Protocol with arrangements which restore our place in the United Kingdom.

“It would help Northern Ireland and the entire United Kingdom, if the NI Protocol Bill can be moved forward as expeditiously as possible so as Ministers in Treasury can use their substantial firepower to help all parts of the United Kingdom in this cost-of-living crisis.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has written to Liz Truss seeking a firm commitment to work to restore the Executive here to put money in the pockets of workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living emergency, she said.

“The British government must act now to cut people’s bills and stop big energy companies from ripping people off by taking real action. We need a change of policy and a change of tack from the British government," she said.

“Liz Truss should stop facilitating the DUP’s destructive and self serving boycott of government, she should end her sabre-rattling and reckless threats to break international law and get back to the table for talks with the EU to find solutions and give certainty to our businesses."

TUV leader Jim Allister congratulated Liz Truss on her success.

But he said any "sensible unionist would judge Liz Truss not by her words but by her actions".

Mr Allister said Ms Truss needed to scrap the "obnoxious and iniquitous" Northern Ireland Protocol.

"First and foremost the challenge for the prime minister is to take back sovereignty over this United Kingdom and to end the ill-gotten sovereignty of the EU and restore Northern Ireland as a full and complete part of the United Kingdom," he said.

Colum Eastwood MP offered his congratulations to Ms Truss but said there will be “no honeymoon period” for the new prime minister.

"Liz Truss must act immediately to address the cost of living crisis by freezing energy bills and introducing new direct support schemes for those with oil central heating or prepay meters.

"This should be funded through an extension of windfall taxes on energy companies making obscene and immoral profits as a result of this crisis.

“This must also be a moment for a change in policy toward Northern Ireland. The age of Prime Ministers dancing to the tune of the DUP must now be over.

"Sabre rattling with the European Union must give way to honest dialogue in the interests of all our people. And there must be a return to the politics of consensus through the restoration of devolved government. These will be early tests of the integrity of the new Prime Minister.”

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has a chance to make a positive impact on NI as she takes up the reins, Alliance Leader Naomi Long MLA has said.

“Certainly, her comments during the leadership campaign do not inspire confidence, nor does her pursuit of the Protocol Bill.

"If she follows through on a hard right agenda, her legacy could be damage to the economy, public services, rights and equality, and good governance.

“However, being new to the role, she has a window of opportunity to put her stamp on the position. As such, she can make a positive impact on Northern Ireland by engaging in sensible discussions with the EU around the Protocol, and pursuing reforms to the Assembly and Executive in order to secure their return and future proof both.

Speaking following the announcement, former NI Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News that it was a "good result" for the party and a "clear majority" for Truss.

Mr Lewis said the result "reflects the sheer depth of talent across our party, blessed with such great candidates," he added. "We all want to see the party come back together."

Ms Truss was elected as the Conservative MP for south west Norfolk in 2010.

She was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in September 2021.

Prior to that she served as Minister for Women and Equalities from September 2019.

Outside of politics, Ms Truss worked in the energy and telecommunications industry for 10 years as a commercial manager and economics director, and is a qualified management accountant.