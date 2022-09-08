Liz Truss’ plan to cap energy bills ‘won’t apply here’ due to lack of Executive, says Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy

New Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a plan to cap energy bills, but Stormont’s Finance Minister has claimed this “won’t apply here” due to the lack of an Executive.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy was speaking ahead of a significant financial intervention trailed by Ms Truss who is expected to cap the cost of energy bills at around £2,500 a year.

The plan will cut around £1,000 from the annual cap of £3,549 which UK households were due to start paying from October 1.

Ahead of her setting out the plan in the House of Commons later on Thursday, Mr Murphy said the DUP’s boycott over Stormont in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol means any financial support will not be able to be distributed here due to the “different system”.

Any price cap cannot apply in Northern Ireland where the system is regulated differently — and most people also rely on oil for heating.

On Tuesday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was assured by the Government that whatever scheme applies in Great Britain, will apply in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to BBC NI, Mr Murphy also said his department still “aren’t sure yet” how and when the separate £400 energy support payment will also be issued to households here, with those payments rolling out in the rest of the UK from October.

“If as it is widely trailed, the expectation today is in around price caps, then of course that doesn’t apply here,” he told Good Morning Ulster.

“The prevention of the Executive and Assembly meeting means we can’t access that money and it will fall to Treasury to make sure we can have an equivalent level of support.

Read more Disquiet over how PM will deliver energy aid package to NI consumers

“I have been very clear when I have been talking to treasury... we need to see much more significant steps to protect households and businesses.

“We need to see VAT reduced for the hospitality sector and significant intervention in terms of energy costs.

“We await to see what is coming, but if it is as has been trailed it will present a problem for us to ensure the equivalent level of support is got out on the ground.

“If it is in the region of caps, it won’t apply here because we have a different system.”

He added: “We aren't yet sure as to how and when £400 per household scheme will come. The hold up is that we don’t have an Executive.

“Had an Executive been in place, we would have agreed to put a scheme in place. It is complex and there is no certainty on how it can be resolved.”

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is set to make his first official visit to Northern Ireland.

According to reports he will meet both Sinn Fein and the DUP but is not expected to hold meetings with the other party leaders.

Mr Murphy said he would be meeting the Conservative MP alongside Michelle O’Neill.

“We will deal with any British Secretary of State. We need to see them back in a proper negotiation with the EU,” he added.