Liz Truss to tell MPs protocol bill ‘will protect peace accord’

Legislation ditching parts of the Brexit deal to go before Commons for second reading

A bill changing parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will fix its issues and protect the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will tell the House of Commons on Monday.

The bill, which will override parts of the protocol negotiated with the European Union and previously passed by Parliament, receives its second reading in Parliament tomorrow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the response to the bill has been "much more muted" than he expected, apparently referring to representatives of the EU, which insists the protocol will not be renegotiated and has warned there will be consequences for the unilateral action.

The dispute could ultimately lead to a trade war, with tariffs or even the suspension of the entire Brexit deal between the UK and EU. In tandem with the passage of the bill through Parliament, the Government has launched an "engagement process" with businesses.

Ms Truss will tell MPs the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill includes "solutions in four key areas: burdensome customs processes, inflexible regulation, tax and spend discrepancies, and democratic governance issues".

She will tell the Commons the bill "is a basis for a durable and sustainable solution that protects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, avoids a hard border, safeguards the EU Single Market and ensures the integrity of the UK," according to the Foreign Office.

"It also allows the UK to implement a negotiated solution in the event that one can be reached with the EU."

The Foreign Secretary said: "Our overriding priority is protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the bedrock of peace and stability in Northern Ireland — as it stands the protocol is undermining this delicate balance.

“This legislation will fix the problems the protocol has created, ensuring that goods can flow freely within the UK, while avoiding a hard border and safeguarding the EU Single Market.

"A negotiated solution has been and remains our preference, but the EU continues to rule out changing the protocol itself — even though it is patently causing serious problems in Northern Ireland — which therefore means we are obliged to act.”

The Government has also launched “structured engagements” with the business community, to discuss and gather views on the implementation of the bill.

A first event will be held on Monday, hosted by the Foreign Office and described as building on “years of intensive engagement to date, where ministers have heard first-hand from business the problems the protocol is causing on the ground”.

More than a dozen businesses and representative groups will attend the meeting, including the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Asda, John Lewis and the Dairy Council NI.

Ms Truss will lead the meeting at the headquarters of the Foreign Office in London.

In an opinion piece published by the Financial Times, Ms Truss wrote: "Hauliers have told me about the stacks of paperwork they have to fill out to bring goods in from Britain.

"I have heard from retailers such as Asda, whose goods are still subject to checks on their way into Larne, despite having no stores in the Republic of Ireland that they could go on to."

The legislation includes the introduction of green and red channels “to remove unnecessary costs and paperwork” for businesses trading within the UK, while “ensuring full checks are done for goods entering the EU”.

Businesses will have the choice of placing goods on the market here according to either UK or EU goods rules.

This will “ensure that Northern Ireland consumers are not prevented from buying UK standard goods, including as UK and EU regulations diverge over time”, the Foreign Office said.

According to the Government, the bill will also “ensure NI can benefit from the same tax breaks and spending policies as the rest of the UK, including VAT cuts on energy-saving materials and Covid recovery loans”.

It will also “normalise governance arrangements so that disputes are resolved by independent arbitration and not by the European Court of Justice”.

Speaking on the BBC on Sunday, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said the legislation “will resolve the very issues that have been detrimentally affecting people in Northern Ireland and indeed people in businesses across Great Britain who can't supply Northern Ireland at the moment".

He added that the he believes there will be “good majority” backing the legislation in Parliament today.

Asked what timeframe could be expected for the restoration of a working government in Northern Ireland, Mr Lewis said: "I can't speak for the DUP and Jeffrey Donaldson… that's very much a matter for them, but I am very clear, I would like to have seen Stormont back up and running already."

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has said the protocol will not be renegotiated.

After the bill was first published, he said: “Our aim will always be to secure the implementation of the protocol. Our reaction to unilateral action by the UK will reflect that aim and will be proportionate."

But on his recent trip to Rwanda for a Commonwealth conference, Mr Johnson said: "Generally speaking, I think it's quite interesting that the reaction around the table amongst our friends has been much more muted than I think people were expecting.

"That's because, you know, in the end, we don't want to fall out over this. We want a solution."

In response to Mr Sefcovic claiming the protocol legislation was designed to shore up Tory support following the vote of confidence in his leadership, Mr Johnson said: "No, no, no, do you really think so? Do you really think that most Conservative MPs or most people in the country are thinking about this problem? They're not. This is an issue that is entirely to do with the balance of the political situation in Northern Ireland. And we have to respect that."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​