Local election 2023: Quickfire key points of the Friday results that raised eyebrows

Mayors ousted, leaders deposed and defectors rewarded — it wouldn’t be an election in Northern Ireland without a few surprises.

One of the biggest shocks came when Lewis Boyle became Northern Ireland’s youngest elected representative.

He was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for Alliance and will be sitting his politics A-level in a few days.

The first major blow of the election was for the DUP in Lisburn and Castlereagh, with Mayor Scott Carson losing his seat at the expense of independent Gary Hynds, who quit the Tories last year in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Two other ‘quitters’ had remarkably different results when they stood against each other in Derry and Strabane. Ryan McCready, who defected from the DUP to join the UUP in 2021, topped the poll in the Faughan DEA with 1,282 first preferences.

But former Derry and Strabane Mayor Graham Warke, who left the DUP to run as an independent, came bottom of the poll (279) in the same DEA.

The party had better luck elsewhere, with the DUP’s only openly gay representative Alison Bennington topping the poll in Glengormley Urban.

It was also a good day for Bréanainn Lyness, who has become the first Sinn Fein councillor in the Ballymena Town DEA.

The SDLP’s withdrawal and suspension of Ryan Barkley as a candidate didn’t stop 173 people voting for him, ahead of the last placed Green candidate.

In Belfast, two leaders of smaller parties lost out. Greens leader Mal O’Hara became the second party leader to lose their seat in two years, after his predecessor Clare Bailey failed in her Assembly bid last year.

PUP leader Billy Hutchinson was not expected to make it in Belfast’s Court DEA.

It was, however, a good day for Alliance couples.

North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister saw husband Sam elected in the Castle DEA, while Maeve Donnelly — wife of East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly — held his old seat by topping the poll in Larne Lough.

Others had mixed family fortunes. Both the TUV’s Peter McEvoy and Aontu’s Leza Houston welcomed new arrivals into the world while on the campaign trail.

While neither candidate fared particularly well with the voters, they will certainly have their hands full.