Locals in Co Antrim village in ‘sense of shock’ at death of ‘gentleman’ after assault

Locals in a Co Antrim village have spoken out after a man in his 50s who they described as a ‘gentleman’ died more than a week after an assault.

Named locally as Paul O’Boyle, he died in hospital on Monday after he was left in critical condition during an assault close to a licensed premises in Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.

Parish priest Father Luke McWilliams said there was a “sense of shock” in the village after news of Mr O’Boyle’s death was confirmed today.

“It’s terrible for the family to lose Paul. He was a relatively young man, and I’m really sorry that they’ve lost him,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I just saw him in the hospital yesterday [Monday], shortly before he died. He was fighting for his life over the last few days.

“We were all praying for him and his family over the past week. There is definitely a sense of shock. The people are very upset and very sorry about it.”

Local councillor Leanne Peacock, who is from the village, said Mr O’Boyle will be “terribly missed”.

“My heartfelt condolences are with Paul’s wife, Sarah, and the entire O’Boyle family circle,” she said.

“Paul was a gentleman, a character who will be terribly missed by the Rasharkin community. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The PSNI is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mr O’Boyle’s death.

Police had responded to reports of a man being found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village at around 10pm on Sunday, April 16.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday, April 24.

“Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A 56-year-old man had previously been arrested in connection with the assault and was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 15.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland has described news of Mr O’Boyle’s death as “horrendous”.

“My heart goes out to the man’s family, friends and the entire community as they deal with this news,” she tweeted, appealing to the public to contact the PSNI should they have any information.