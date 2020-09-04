Lockdown allowed me precious time with dad, says grieving James Nesbitt

James Nesbitt has spoken of how lockdown allowed him to spend precious time with his father during his final months.

In an interview with This Morning, the Coleraine-born actor also discussed his new documentary on the work of Soccer Aid for Unicef as well as his upcoming crime thriller Bloodlands.

Mr Nesbitt's father Jim passed away at the age of 91 last month, but his son was able to spend several months with him after wrapping the Northern Ireland filmed Jed Mercurio drama in March.

"I would have been coming back but I was stuck there... very lucky to be up by the sea and I got to spend a lot of time with my father," he said.

"I just lost my father a couple of weeks ago but I had six, seven months with him.

"He was my primary school teacher and my best pal when I was young and it was just lovely towards the end of his very long and inspirational life that I could spend six months and we became really good pals again."

Comparing his father's career to the work of Soccer Aid, he said: "Dad did the same thing with rural school children, over generations.

"He just wanted to give children the opportunity to unlock their imaginations and be children. If soccer aid for UNICEF is about anything - as well as clean water and sanitation and protection - it is about giving their childhood back.

"So dad I think would have been... he'll be thinking about it this weekend."

Mr Nesbitt previously paid tribute to his father at his funeral service, held outside the family home in Castlerock.

"We loved him because he loved us," he told mourners, who included representatives of James Snr's beloved Coleraine Football Club.

He also remembered his father as a man who loved to talk, loved his music and taught his children well.

Speaking about his new documentary, the actor travelled the globe before lockdown to meet children affected by an earthquake in Nepal, to a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan and to Glasgow to see a free school meals programme.

"It's an amazing journey and...the best privilege of my life," he said.

"Children are the same wherever you go.

"I have two daughters and I remember when they were children, children laugh and cry at the same things. They need hugs at the same time.

"They're naughty at the same times, it's just because of where some of them are born, a geographical notion of birth that some of them face these terrible hardships."

He said he jumped at the opportunity to work with director Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) for Bloodlands, but warned "it's not necessarily going to cheer you up".

"We were very lucky, we were shooting around Belfast and in Strangford Lough. Harland and Wolff plays a big part - the two cranes are called Samson and Goliath - that's a big clue to the drama.

"We finished on March 13, so I think we were one of the last things to finish before lockdown so it's exciting and clearly there's a lack of content out there because nothing is being filmed.

"I think they might be holding it back a wee bit just to add to launch at the right time."

A Game of Two Halves is on ITV this Friday at 8pm, while the celebrity all star Soccer Aid for Unicef match is on ITV this Sunday at 6.30pm.