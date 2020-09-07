Lockdown gardeners flex green fingers for a virtual flower show

Even on a virtual platform, the most famous gardening contest in the world provides inspiration for green fingers.

That's why members of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland used lockdown to replicate the Chelsea Flower Show a little closer to home.

The gardening competition was a special initiative by the church's Council for Social Witness (CSW) and was subsequently judged virtually by PCI's Moderator, Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, and his wife Zoe.

CSW Secretary Lindsay Conway said the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated our residential homes and support units going into lockdown from mid-March.

"During this time, more than ever in fact, our gardens and outdoor facilities became places of solace and renewal, wonderful spaces for our residents and tenants to work, rest and play in - especially since they couldn't venture out," she said.

"The competition saw huge amounts of creative imagination and practical thought go into making these spaces even more special.

"It also gave our residents and tenants a different focus during a time that has been such a challenging and stressful period."

In top place were the residents and staff of Aaron House, PCI's residential home for people with profound learning and physical disability in Dundonald.