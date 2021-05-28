Lockdown, karaoke and waving at the secret police: Co Tyrone diplomat Colin Crooks lifts lid on life inside North Korea

My sons think I’m cool, jokes UK’s ambassador to world’s most secretive state

Colin Corrks with the Queen during the royal visit to North Korea in 1999

It’s the world’s most secretive state, but in a rare and fascinating insight, a diplomat from Northern Ireland has told what life is like in North Korea.

County Tyrone-born Colin Crooks was the last British national to set foot in the country, having served in Pyongyang since being appointed the UK’s ambassador in December 2018.

Colin, who speaks English, French, German, Korean, Mandarin and Indonesian, joined the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 1992.

Before North Korea, he had postings in Beijing, Seoul and Washington, and served as a speech writer to former Foreign Secretaries Robin Cook and Jack Straw.

He also organised the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s visit to South Korea in 1999 and then-Prime Minister’s Theresa May’s Beijing trip in 2018.

“I interpreted for John Major in Korean when he visited as Prime Minister in 1996," Colin recalled.

"He was making a speech in front of 1,000 people and made a joke that I was unable to interpret, so I said in Korean ‘The Prime Minister’s just made a joke which I can’t translate, so when I finish speaking, please laugh’.”

His most recent posting, however, earned him some serious street cred with his sons but became much more of a worry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old only left at the end of May last year after being trapped in the country when leader Kim Jong-un imposed a strict Covid-19 lockdown.

The hermit nation’s borders with China and Russia have remained shut to outsiders ever since international diplomats were granted permission to leave, with no supplies or even mail allowed in.

Colin, who is now operating from London, said: “I believe I was the last British national to set foot in North Korea.

"The one indelible memory that I will have is the experience we had of being locked down from January 2020 until we eventually took the decision to close the embassy temporarily.

“North Korea is a fairly tough and intense place to work at the best of times. We normally spent six or eight weeks there at a time, so having spent six months there, people felt they’d done enough and, sadly, we had to get out.

“The concern for our welfare was that if we’d stayed, we could have been stuck indefinitely.

"You wouldn’t want to rely on local health facilities for anything but the most urgent of needs, and we would not have been able to be evacuated out.

“We tried to persuade the North Koreans to allow us to bring people in to keep the Embassy open, but they weren’t having it, so we had to close.

“We spent our last couple of weeks in North Korea basically decommissioning everything in the Embassy that we couldn’t carry with us.

“We had a four-hour drive on dirt roads before crossing the border and leaving on May 27 last year.

“North Korea was one of the first countries to lock down. They will probably be one of the last to open up again.

"I’d imagine it will be towards the end of the year at least before any foreigners are allowed back in.”

Colin, from Dungannon, is maintaining diplomatic relations with North Korea, and the UK is committed to re-establishing its Embassy in Pyongyang once the lockdown is lifted.

Despite Kim Jong-un warning citizens last month that the country faced its worst crisis since famine reportedly killed hundreds of thousands of people in the 1990s, North Korea carried out two ballistic missile tests in March — the first since Joe Biden became US President.

The UK hosted a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in London earlier this month, and members issued a joint communique expressing concern about the many documented accounts of human rights violations in North Korea, including in the regime’s extensive network of political prison camps.

The UK has regularly issued statements urging the country to respect rights for all.

Colin said: “The border closures have made it much harder to find out what is really happening in the country.

"We are worried, for example, about the welfare of vulnerable communities, in particular their access to adequate nutrition, clean water, and medical facilities.

“We really hope North Korea will facilitate access for international humanitarian organisations as soon as possible.

“North Korea could enjoy a bright future if they stop their nuclear activities and engage meaningfully with the international community.

"The UK stands ready to support should they agree to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions.

“They may think they can keep nuclear weapons and have prosperity at the same time, but they can’t. They have to make a choice.”

Colin’s lockdown drama was a distressing time for his South Korean-born wife Young-kee and sons Jamie (23) and Matthew (20)

“When I was first appointed ambassador, my wife was quite worried, although I think my sons thought it was quite cool,” he explained.

“My younger son is ‘famous’ with his friends because I’m the ambassador to North Korea. I think it’s something that’s given him some street cred.

“I guess the main worry came when we were under lockdown. All foreigners were confined in collective quarantine to the diplomatic compounds for a month. It was a very small area, about one kilometre by 500 metres.

“After a month, they sealed the borders of the country so much that they were confident enough to open up Pyongyang, although initially there weren’t many places open to foreigners.

“By the end of last May, I hadn’t seen a banana for a couple of months and lemons were a fond memory.

“It’s much worse now. I’m still in touch with people. They don’t have coffee, they don’t have cooking oil, they don’t have sugar. Anything that was imported has basically disappeared.”

Colin’s regular tweets to his 10,000 followers gave a rare glimpse of what life in North Korea is like, including meeting singer Joss Stone, who had been allowed to perform there.

“I’ve been privileged to have travelled to every province and major city of the country, which very few outsiders ever get to do. I think I was the first ambassador to start tweeting on a regular basis,” he said.

“I did get some hard questions when South Korean media ran a couple of stories about foreign ambassadors acting as ‘special correspondents’. On the other hand, some people on Twitter say I should never smile in photos.

"There are many aspects of North Korean policy that the UK disagrees with very profoundly, so you do have to tread a fine line.”

While Colin has had the opportunity to travel extensively around North Korea, he quite often noticed himself being “observed or followed”.

He said: “I haven’t met Kim Jong-un, but I’ve sat 30 yards from him at a speech he delivered in a large auditorium.

“Tourists are escorted at all times but, generally, as a diplomat, you are free to go within Pyongyang, although quite often you’ll spot that you’re being observed or followed.

"After a while you start to wave at them as they are doing that sort of thing.

“I can think of maybe one or two occasions where you wander into a certain area and there is a soldier there or someone who will challenge you, and turn you around.

"There’s been nothing too bad for me, but you are always conscious of the upsetting case of the American student Otto Warmbier, who left the country in a coma after being accused of stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel.”

Colin said it was not easy for diplomats to have contact with ordinary people in North Korea

He added: “There are rare occasions, such as public holidays, where a bit of drink has been taken and where you get to break those barriers down.

"I’ve been sucked into a couple of impromptu barbecues or karaoke sessions in backstreets. It is a fascinating place.”

As Northern Ireland marks its centenary this year, Colin hopes his homeland can inspire North Korea to find peace.

He said: “The Northern Ireland marking its centenary this year is very different to the one I grew up in, where there was a lot of conflict going on around me, a lot of rage and anger.

“It’s taught me the value of diplomacy, bridging differences and seeing things from the other person’s perspective.

"The Foreign Office takes the positive examples of how Northern Ireland came together to help elsewhere. It offers hope that North Korea can one day embrace a better future.”

