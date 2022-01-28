London-based street artist ‘felt really welcomed’ by people of Newtownards as mural proves a hit

A London-based street artist said he has felt “really welcomed” by the people of Newtownards after a striking mural he painted on a wall in the town was praised by locals.

Known only as Irony, the anonymous creator posted a photograph of his work to various social media accounts this week.

Amid purple tones and a cloudy backdrop, it portrays a woman with short hair in a hoodie, staring out at the street while leaning her head on one of her hands.

Irony told the Belfast Telegraph: “I grew up in a town similar to Newtownards. I thought you might enjoy some of the grungey, angsty vibes that I remember growing up.”

One Facebook user said: “It’s lovely to see this [Newtownards mural] from that angle as it really does show it off perfectly. I walk down that lane most days and yes, it’s beautiful from behind the fence, but this view is stunning.”

Irony said he was invited to Northern Ireland by Seedhead Arts, a Belfast-based business that provides arts consultancy, event management and training services, with the aim of “transforming Northern Ireland through street art”.

“Seedhead Arts do amazing work, organising arts and cultural projects," Irony continued. “Love these guys and the work they do in Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland is beautiful. I visit as often as I can. It was great to see how the locals adopted the artwork, too. I felt really welcomed by the town.

“This piece was just one part of a big street art jam that ran the length of the street – a ton of artists all painting at once. The amount of talent on show is crazy.”

Irony is active mostly around London's Camden Town, but has also created other works of graffiti and murals across Northern Ireland previously.

Seedhead Arts had invited him over before in August of last year, when he painted ‘Knife Crab’ or ‘Stabby the Crabby’ on a wall in Bangor, during the Co Down spot’s Open House Festival for arts.

That same month, he was also behind the remarkable mural of a cow in Ballymoney. Then he had been invited over by the group Daisy Chain Inc – the team behind re-imagining public spaces across Northern Ireland.

With the Co Antrim town’s aim of celebrating its agricultural heritage through art, Irony and a team spent around five days perfecting the cow’s details.

One of those behind the Ballymoney project was Adam Turkington, who said "Ballymoney does have this kind of nickname of cow town and that is what made it, for the markets”.

"I think we kind of wanted to reclaim that a little bit and kind of make it a little bit like it is not something to be shied away from. We were trying to make the cow cool again. The cow itself is a native breed to the area,” he said.

Irony, whose artwork often entails gothic themes and realistic portraits, also sells fine art prints and stickers on his website, ironyart.bigcartel.com