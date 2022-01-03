London train accident: Tributes paid to ‘much-loved and talented’ Connor Marron (19) from Co Antrim following sudden death

A “much loved” young man who died after a tragic accident has been identified as Connor Marron.

It’s believed that the 19-year-old died following a train accident in London and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust will be involved in bringing him home.

The incident occurred at 12.53am between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park stations in north London.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police were informed by British Transport Police of the death of a 19-year-old man in London and acted to inform the deceased's next of kin who were resident in Northern Ireland.”

Funeral directors W.J. O’Donnell & Sons posted: “It is with deep regret that we announce the sad passing (as a result of an accident) of Connor Marron (aged 19 years) 127a Loughbeg Road, Ahoghill, on 2nd January 2022.

“May He Rest In Peace.”

Connor was described as the beloved son of Fergal and Sharon, much loved brother of Caoimhe, and loving grandson of Bernie and Margaret

His funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Great Northern Rail tweeted at 12.55am: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

The company added that the railway line reopened at 2.24am following the “tragic incident”.

Roger Casements GAC Portglenone paid tribute tollowing the death of Connor, one of their young footballers, who represented Sean Stinsons and Casements at underage level and enjoyed great success as a player and team captain through the juvenile ranks.

"In 2015 he captained the Sean Stinson’s Óg Sport team, which competed in the All-Ireland Series in Donegal. Last year he made his debut for Casements senior reserves and would have no doubt gone on to play at senior level,” the Facebook post continued.

“Son of former chairman Fergal, Connor was often found at O'Cahan Park alongside his father, friends and teammates. Along with football, snooker was Connors other passion.

"He excelled at this, winning numerous tournaments including the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at age 12

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Connors parents Fergal and Sharon, his little sister Caoimhe and the entire Marron and Doherty families

“A Thiarna, deán trócaire air.”

The Mayor of Haringey, Adam Jogee, told the Belfast Telegraph he was very sorry to hear about the incident in the London Borough.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the person concerned as we await further details of this very sad incident,” he added.