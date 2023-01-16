Londonderry pensioner (82) ‘thrown into hallway’ by gas explosion but is stable in intensive care

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park residential area of Londonderry on 14th January 2023. Photo by Lorcan Doherty/Press Eye.

An 82-year-old Londonderry woman who was injured in a suspected gas explosion at her home was “thrown into the hall” in the blast.

The explosion happened in the Kylemore Park area just before noon on Saturday. Nell Smith is in a stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Deborah McCafferty said her mother had been in the kitchen making a cup of tea.

"My understanding is she had gone into the kitchen to make a cup of tea, filled the kettle, put it on, walked back out and as far as I know there was a blast,” she said.

“She was thrown out into the hall."

Ms McCafferty said her mother is understandably shaken and suffering flashbacks from the incident but added that “she is comfortable, she is doing very well considering.”

"We are waiting to see the extent of her burns," she added.

Ms McCafferty was eager to praise her mother’s neighbours, who were first on the scene and pulled her mother out of the rubble before emergency responders could get there.

“My understanding from what people had told me is that the neighbours came,” she said.

A retired fireman, two nurses and two other neighbours rescued Ms Smith and administered first aid by putting wet towels on her legs.

“We are so grateful for their prompt action,” she said, while stating that the family were “so indebted to them.”