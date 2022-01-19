Londonderry security alert ends after PSNI confirm ‘nothing untoward’ found

A security alert in the Galliagh Park area of Londonderry has ended on Wednesday afternoon after the PSNI confirmed “nothing untoward” was discovered.

A number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes early in the morning after police responded to the security alert.

The PSNI have said that officers were examining a suspicious vehicle in the area after reports of an earlier hijacking in Bracken Park.

Police officers alongside ATO teams carried out an examination of the suspicious vehicle in the area and nothing untoward was found, according to the PSNI.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said he had just arrived at the scene.

He said a number of homes had been evacuated at around 5am in Galliagh Park and that residents were in the nearby rest centre in Templemore Sports Complex.

"I’ve been speaking to one mother of three young children who was awoken at 5am this morning and asked to remove her children from their home,” he said.

"I’m sure that was a terrifying experience for her and her children. Those children will now miss today off school as well so it’s affecting them in a number of different ways.

"Home is a safe space for children, for everyone and having to be removed from it at that time in the morning at such a young age without understanding why is something that no parent would want to have to do.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The area had to be cordoned off for a period of time to ensure the safety of local residents and we would like to thank the community for their patience and co-operation during this time.

"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the van being abandoned in Galliagh Park to contact them in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1847 18/01/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”