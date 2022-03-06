Londonderry security alert ends after viable pipe-bomb found

A security alert in the Lincoln Court area of Londonderry has ended after the discovery of a viable pipe-bomb type device.

The PSNI have condemned it as “a reckless attack” and residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

Inspector Moyne said: "Following a report at 2.10pm (on Sunday) of a suspicious object in the area, our officers attended and implemented a public safety operation.

"Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device. The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination.”

He continued: "Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

"This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating.

"Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

"If you were in the Lincoln Court area yesterday, or in recent days, and witnessed any suspicious activity, I would urge you to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1009 (for March 6).”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier, Ulster Unionist councillor Ryan McCready said police had told him the suspected pipe bomb had detonated over the weekend.

"I spoke with quite a lot of neighbours in the area who said they had heard a bang or a noise, but didn’t know what it was.”

He added: "It’s sad that this still happens, I condemn it unreservedly and there’s no place for this in society.”

Mr McCready said it stood in stark contrast to the widespread cross-community effort this week in Foyle as people collected supplies to send to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

In a follow up statement, he said: “We hope that the culprits are dealt with by the PSNI and call for these types of incidents to cease and for those criminals involved to desist. This type of criminal activity is not welcomed anywhere and poses serious risks to members of the community, especially young children.”

The Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy commented: “I unreservedly condemn those responsible for the pipe bombing incident in Lincoln Court which has today caused needless disruption to residents within the immediate area. The device is believed to have detonated on Friday night. I thank those involved in making sure residents had access to the local Community Centre.”