Loneliness can make people in NI more susceptible to scams, warns police expert

Loneliness can make people in Northern Ireland more susceptible to crime, an expert has said.

Over £1m was scammed from people here in December alone.

But many scams are going unreported.

The warning was made at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

Speaking at the remote public meeting of the PCSP on Wednesday evening, Mid and East Antrim’s crime prevention officer Paul Black told members that loneliness can make people particularly vulnerable to scams.

Mr Black said: “With somebody who is lonely, they are very susceptible to scams.

“In December, 230 scams worth £1.2m were recorded in Northern Ireland.

“We have people who are lonely who just want to speak to people and they are very susceptible to scams.”

The crime prevention officer estimated that 60% of scams go unreported.

He also outlined ways in which people can contact police including a non-emergency 101 number and online.

He also indicated that the PSNI can be contacted through a partner agency such as MEAAP (Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership).

The officer said that he is available to carry out security surveys at domestic properties across Northern Ireland.

He said this can include examining locks on windows and doors, entry points and items such as fencing and lighting which should be used to make a property as secure as possible.

He also stressed the importance of “not leaving valuables lying around” including garden tools which could be used to assist a break-in.

He also warned against leaving valuables such as jewellery in one place.

“Lock away valuables in multiple places,” he advised.

Paul Black can be contacted by ringing the PSNI’s switchboard on 101.