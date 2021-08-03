Long-awaited drug recovery unit at Maghaberry Prison delayed due to pandemic

Plans for a long-awaited drug recovery unit at Maghaberry Prison have been delayed due to the pandemic, it has emerged.

The news comes after two reports into incidents involving non-fatal drug overdoses at the facility were published in March.

Plans for a permanent recovery unit were first mooted in 2013, however to date it has not been established.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said planning for the introduction had been commenced by the Northern Ireland Prison Service before the pandemic.

"However NIPS was required to reconfigure the use of accommodation across the prison estate in response to Covid-19, in order to make provision for single cell occupancy,” she added.

"As a result, suitable accommodation to facilitate a drugs recovery unit is not immediately available. Equally other measures required to ensure the continued protection of the prison population from Covid-19, such as landing based ‘bubbles’ and restrictions on access to prison sites, remain in place.

"In that context, officials will review options for the introduction of a landing as an element of prisons recovery. On that basis it is too early to provide further detail on the workings of the unit."

SDLP health spokesperson Cara Hunter said that, while the latest delay is unfortunate, it is understandable given the need to the prison service to make accommodations to get people safe amid the pandemic.

"However, these plans first came to light in 2013 and it's long past time this service was established," she said.

“As the pandemic begins to ease I would hope these plans will be a key priority. While many offenders already have drug issues when they enter the prison system, it’s highly concerning that this drug use often continues during their sentence. This also needs to be tackled to help people break the cycle of addiction.

“A specific drugs recovery unit could make a huge difference in the lives of prisoners. By helping inmates overcome their addictions it will give them a better chance of returning to a normal life when they are released from prison and prevent reoffending.

"As chair of the Assembly’s all-party group on dual diagnosis, I have heard the lived experiences of people who suffer from addiction and poor mental health. This unit can people get to the root cause of their offending and deal with any mental health issues they were suffering that had been caused by or contributed to their addiction."

Ms Hunter added that drug recovery units should be set up in all prisons in Northern Ireland.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw added: “This is exactly the sort of initiative which needs to be progressed swiftly to tackle addiction and intervene to help vulnerable people.

“This is just the latest example of initiatives such as this taking far too long even before Covid. We need to focus on the reasons for getting this done, not for stopping or delaying them.”

In July of last year, it emerged that drug seizures at Maghaberry fell to an all-time low during the pandemic.

A total of 60 drug seizures were made between late March and mid-June, 2020, compared to 160 during the same period the previous year. Visits to inmates were cancelled and the reduced footfall through the gates resulted in less opportunities to pass on drugs.

Governor David Kennedy said: "That has had a significant impact on reducing any contraband coming into the prison. They are the lowest they ever will have been."