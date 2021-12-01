Long-awaited report on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition expected to be published

A long-awaited report on Northern Ireland’s deepest divisions is expected to be published by the Executive on Wednesday, though little may happen in its wake — prompting the Justice Minister to describe it as “orphaned” and a scandalous waste of money.

None of the recommendations from the Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition report are expected be implemented, as no action plan has been agreed, according to reports.

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (Fict) was first established in June 2016 to find a way forward on the issues which spark deep division in Northern Ireland.

It was due to report back within 18 months, although this was delayed by the collapse of the institutions and again by the pandemic.

The report was eventually submitted to the Executive last July and has cost an estimated £800,000 to date.

The 2017/18 financial year racked up the highest costs at £423,688.

The lowest was in the 2020/21 financial year, when the total expenditure was £21,471.

Of the £809,000, nearly half (£380,245) went towards members' expenses and remuneration, except for political representatives on the commission, who are not paid.

Several parties have previously accused the DUP of blocking the release of the report.

Heated words were exchanged during a meeting of the Committee for the Executive Office back in October between the two junior ministers, the DUP's Gary Middleton and Sinn Fein's Declan Kearney.

Mr Kearney accused the DUP of blocking its publication, stating Sinn Fein wants it published as soon as possible with "appropriate scaffolding". Mr Middleton said he would have no problem with it being published in its raw format.

In November, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said in an Executive committee meeting that she wants to see the report published.

“I also want to see it published in its entirety but I want to see the accompanying implementation reports and how we are going to turn around and deliver on the things that have been asked in the report,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said the previous first minister Arlene Foster had agreed to the publication of both.

“This current DUP First Minister has not got that same view, so the blockage doesn’t lie with me, but certainly that is where I would want us to get to as quickly as possible,” she said.

DUP First Minister Paul Givan, however, said he agreed at the Executive meeting on September 23 that the report should be published.

Mr Kearney has now revealed that it is due to be published on Wednesday, but none of the recommendations are expected to implemented because of the lack of an agreed action plan.

Justice Minister and Alliance party leader Naomi Long took to Twitter on Tuesday night to brand the publication of the report without an action plan as “scandalous” and a “waste of money”.

She tweeted: “Publishing the #FICTReport with no action plan is a scandalous waste of both money and opportunity. TEO stated in a debate led by @PaulaJane & @allianceparty in March that they were developing plans for a way forward. Instead, it's being orphaned; a total lack of leadership.”

An Ulster Unionist spokesperson said: “The UUP has consistently called for the publication of the FICT report.

“It cost a great deal of money to produce and the public are entitled to see the result.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie sat on the commission for FICT until April 2020 and has been keen to see it published for some time.

He previously stated that he did not receive remuneration from it and claimed that “it will only be measured as value for money when the report is released, and its recommendations are actioned”.

Belfast SDLP councillor Carl Whyte, who also sat on the commission, previously said that the report should be published “and the fact that it has been forward to the Executive (Office) and not published just isn't acceptable”.