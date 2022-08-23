Long-delayed new Islamic centre in Belfast begins construction

An artist's impression of the new premises for the Belfast Islamic Centre which is due to open next year after multiple delays (Credit: BIC)

The long-delayed construction of a new Belfast Islamic Centre (BIC) has finally started this week, more than six years after it was first announced.

It will be located on University Avenue, south Belfast, just minutes from where the charitable organisation currently operates in Wellington Park and is set to be completed next year.

Construction on the new building was announced in a joint statement yesterday by the Belfast Islamic Centre charity and the Belfast-based company Mascott Construction Europe Limited, which has been awarded the contract.

Shoaib Tareen, who is leading the project on behalf of BIC, told the Belfast Telegraph he was “very pleased to announce the start of the refurbishment process”.

“This is a moment of immense joy for the Islamic community of Northern Ireland. The Islamic community here had the desire for a larger premises for over two decades but that remained a challenging task,” he said.

“With the community’s generous support over those years, and with additional support from the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council, we are finally able to kick-start the project.”

In an interview with the Sunday Independent in May, Mr Tareen criticised the delays which had to date held up the project.

Read more Census 2021 information on national identity, language and religion to be released next month

He said: “There is a lot of resentment around the delays to the opening of our new centre and we feel that not enough is being done to help the Muslim community here.”

The old centre was subject to attacks several times over the past decade. In 2013, a paint bomb was thrown at the centre, while in September 2016 red paint was daubed on the front door of the building.

In December 2017, pieces of pork — a meat which Muslims refrain from eating — were thrown through the door of the centre.

The BIC was first established in Belfast more than 40 years ago and is linked to the Muslim Council of Great Britain. The charity's primary function is to promote the benefit of the Muslim community in Northern Ireland through education and resources including prayer facilities.

Mascott Construction Europe also said “they are delighted to be working with Belfast Islamic Centre, Belfast City Council, CBS Consulting and Taylor & Boyd on this prestigious project”.

The new location, in the former Aldersgate House, which was purchased by the centre in 2015 for £750,000, is set to feature a drop-in centre, educational facilities and a coffee shop open to the public.

The centre originally announced its plans to move to a new centre in January 2016 after claiming its current location was “not fit for purpose” due to the age of the building. The current building is an older, Victorian-style home which was converted into the centre.

In a screening application, the Belfast Islamic Centre said its current location has room limitations which restricts the range of “cultural, social and recreational activities” which have to be outsourced. It also said the building is in a “poor state of repair”, which “discourages attendance”, and added the building doesn’t have suitable disabled or mobility access.

Plans to develop the new centre began in May 2020 after the centre received a £500,000 grant to help with refurbishments from the Department for Communities after a full assessment and screening.

The grant covers the cultural aspects of the centre and not the religious elements, with one floor of the new building dedicated to religious space, the construction of which will not receive any public funds.

Other funds have been raised directly by the centre, including via a crowd-funding page which currently stands at over £40,000. The total costs of refurbishment stands at around £1.6m.

Plans went on to be delayed multiple times, with the centre citing a lack of funds and the Covid pandemic.

The new three-storey centre, which is set to retain the name Belfast Islamic Centre, will primarily offer resources for the Islamic community but is also set to offer a location for interfaith and intercultural dialogue and debate.

The new location also plans to offer mother-and-baby classes, English and Arabic lessons, resources for older people, a youth club and a food bank.

The exact number of Muslims living in Northern Ireland is unknown, but it’s believed to be just over 10,000. Many areas located near the new centre, including the Botanic and Holylands districts, have a large Muslim population.

SDLP councillor for the area, Gary McKeown, said “news that work is beginning on the new Belfast Islamic Centre is very welcome”.

“South Belfast is a thriving, diverse community and this centre will provide a location which finally meets the needs of the Islamic community. Over recent years, we have seen our city really develop as a place that people from all over the world make their home, so it is very important that these residents have the facilities here to support them and make them feel welcome” he said.

The Green Party’s councillor for the area, Aine Groogan, also said she was “delighted to see work beginning on the new Islamic centre on University Road”.

“I know the Islamic community in Belfast had long since outgrown their previous place of worship, so this is long overdue. I hope that this new community hub will allow Belfast Islamic Centre to continue to develop, to provide space and support for a growing community here in Belfast and indeed across Northern Ireland,” she said.

It’s estimated that work on the building will be complete by July 2023.