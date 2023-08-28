Long delays as NI airports caught in UK-wide air traffic control failure

Delays of more than eight hours are being reported on some flights leaving Northern Ireland.

Long delays have been reported at Northern Ireland’s airports following a UK-wide failure of the air traffic control system.

Delays of more than eight hours have been reported on some flights leaving Belfast International Airport, with the 5.05pm flight to Newcastle delayed by eight hours and 22 minutes.

The airport said the delays were due to a “UK-wide” issue.

"National Air Traffic Control (NATS) are experiencing a technical issue across UK airspace,” said a spokesperson.

"As a result traffic flow restrictions have been implemented resulting in flight delays UK wide. If you are due to travel today please check with your airline for latest information on your flight status.”

The NATS has confirmed it is experiencing a “technical issue” and stressed UK airspace has not been closed.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault,” said a spokesperson.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. We will provide updates on www.nats.aero for the latest news and on X - @NATS.

"To be clear, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.”

No information about the cause of the fault or the timeframe for fixing it has yet been announced.

Belfast City Airport said a “planning system technical issue” was behind the disruption.

"Due to an ongoing UK-wide flight planning system technical issue, disruption to flights is highly likely,” said a spokesperson.

“Whilst this issue is out of our control we are advising all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

Dublin Airport has advised passengers to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling.

"Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport,” said a spokesperson.

"We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling.”

Meanwhile, airline Loganair warned customers they may experience delays as a “network-wide failure” has affected air-traffic control systems on Monday morning.

The Glasgow-based airline posted on X, formerly Twitter: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”