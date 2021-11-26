Long queues for Belfast petrol station's Black Friday cut price deal

There’s been long queues at a Belfast petrol station for its cut price Black Friday deal.

Northern Ireland fuel company Go has slashed prices for the popular shopping day associated with pre-Christmas purchases which typically sees retailers offer bargains.

The deal offered by Go is for Black Friday only with unleaded petrol and diesel being sold at £1.19 per litre.

Queues of cars have lined east Belfast’s Grand Parade to get the discount.

In an online post on their Facebook page, the firm said the drop in fuel prices is 20p discount.

There is a maximum fill of £100 and must be into vehicle tanks only with no container/ storage tank fills allowed. It’s being offered while stocks last.

The deal is available at A1 Banbridge, Armagh Ballynahinch, Cameron Stewarts, Carrickfergus, Cookstown, Crewcatt, Crumlin, Dunman, Grand Parade, Great Victoria Street, Lissan, Newell Stores, Portadown, Twin Spires and Yorkgate.