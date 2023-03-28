Long-running Housing Executive strike ends after staff accept new pay offer

The chief of the Housing Executive in Northern Ireland (NIHE) has announced that a new pay offer for staff has been accepted by both Nipsa and Unite trades union members.

Grainia Long said: “We’re pleased that Nipsa and Unite trades unions have accepted our revised pay offer.

“This also now brings an end to Unite’s industrial action and allows us to recommence a number of critical services, in the interests of our tenants and customers.

“We have continuously and proactively engaged with trade unions over recent months in an attempt to find a resolution to both the joint local pay claim and Unite’s industrial action.

“We provided an amended and improved offer, which includes a cost of living payment of £1,600 for all staff.

“Our lowest paid staff, who are impacted the most by the increased cost of living, will receive an additional £400.

“We’ve been able to offer these terms following confirmation of the 2022/23 budget and our end of year financial year spend.”

Around 300 Unite members working in the NI Housing Executive started their strike for a decent pay settlement over six months ago.

Regional officer for Unite, Michael Keenan, blamed employers for the continued industrial action that began in September 2022, and warned that the strike was likely to have a severe impact on housing executive services.

In December, a national pay award of £1,925 was paid to all NIHE staff, but unions asked for two pay point increases and a one-off cost-of-living payment.

On Monday, NIHE revealed that as well as the December pay award, there will be an additional payment of £2,000 for staff earning up to £32,000.

The organisation that with everything combined, this means that “an employee at the lowest point in our pay structure would receive a 21.4% increase, a joiner would receive circa 16.7% and an employee at the top of Level 5 e.g. an electrician would receive a 13% increase”.

Currently, there are negotiations taking place at a national level regarding the 2023/24 pay offer.

A statement concluded: “In addition, the NIHE’s Pay and Grading Review which would further modernise and improve pay structures, is well advanced.

“NIHE will now seek final approvals from the Department for Communities for the implementation of the pay offer.”