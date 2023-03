Long delays are continuing to disrupt traffic flow on the M1 on Tuesday morning.

An earlier broken down vehicle, which was blocking lane 2 of the A12 on the Westlink heading into Belfast towards the M2 and M3 after Divis Bridge, has been cleared.

Long delays, however, are continuing back to the M1 to Junction 6 Saintfield Road.

The A2 Sydenham Bypass, which was closed overnight due to an earlier incident, has now reopened.