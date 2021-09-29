Longer passenger train begins service on NI railway network

Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway, joined Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to launch the first new longer walk-through train into passenger service today

Translink has welcomed a new longer walk-through train into passenger service on Wednesday as part of a £66 million investment in Northern Ireland’s railway system.

The three new carriages have been attached to an existing train and will allow passengers to walk the full-length of the vehicle.

It also aims to provide a boost to the number of passengers able to be accommodated with an extra 1,600 seats available every day.

The new train is the first of seven which will be converted into longer trains when the remaining carriages arrive.

The new carriages are made by Spanish train manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) and arrived in Belfast back in March.

Translink said the existing donor Class 4000 trains running on the network have also been refurbished, with upgraded air conditioning and USB charging points.

The introduction of the longer trains come as work continues on a new £200 million transport hub in Belfast at the site of Great Victoria Street.

Chris Conway, Translink chief executive, hoped the new trains will help support the climate by prompting more to use public transport.

“This exciting programme heralds another step change in the transformation of public transport here. Passengers will experience the latest standards in comfort, quality and accessibility with modern soft furnishing, at seat USB chargers and upgraded air conditioning,” he said.

“With around 1,600 additional seats available every day, these new trains are also greener and more energy efficient.

“This investment will help encourage even more people on board supporting NI’s low carbon economy, protecting the environment and ensuring a better, more inclusive and resilient future for everyone.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the new extended train will provide more capacity on some of Northern Ireland’s busiest routes.

“I believe that rail has huge untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island. It is therefore vital that we continue to invest in and modernise our rail network as we work to build back greener and more responsibly from Covid-19,” she added.

“I look forward to the delivery of the remaining carriages over the coming months which will bring further benefits for passengers and encourage more people to make the switch to public transport.”