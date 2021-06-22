Longest day: Sun rises on the summer solstice in Co Down

Daybreak: People take a dip in the sea at Helen’s Bay in Co Down to welcome in the summer solstice. Credit: Presseye

This was the stunning scene as dawn broke on the longest day of the year.

The photograph was taken at Helen’s Bay in Co Down, where people took to the sea to mark the Summer Solstice.

The sun rose in Northern Ireland at 4.47am and set at 10.03pm yesterday – 17 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.

In England, hundreds of people disregarded advice not to travel to Stonehenge.

More than 200,000 people from around the world tuned in to a live-stream of the ancient monument, which was officially closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the live feed was paused around sunrise, at 4.52am, after a number of people climbed over a fence to gain access to the site.

Video from the scene showed around 100 people inside the stone circle and a banner reading "Standing for Stonehenge".

Those who tuned in to English Heritage's social media pages saw pre-recorded footage of the stones before the live feed returned at around 5am, showing largely cloudy skies.

Nichola Tasker, director for Stonehenge at English Heritage, said: "It was a mild morning and a rather cloudy sunrise but we could tell from the online comments that people were enjoying the virtual solstice beaming into their homes from Stonehenge.”