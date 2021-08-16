Looking on: Apprentice Boys pass Derry Girls mural during scaled-down parade

Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry at the weekend. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry at the weekend. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Apprentice Boys were watched by Derry Girls as they passed a mural of the hit TV comedy while on parade in the city on Saturday.

The 332nd annual Relief of Derry parade was a scaled down event this year, due to the pandemic, but around 500 people from eight clubs and eight bands took part in the march, with hundreds more watching on the streets. Usually, around 10,000 would take part.

Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry at the weekend. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Billy Moore, the general secretary of The Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said it would have been “selfish to expect our members and friends to travel to the Maiden City for the customary celebrations” during the health crisis.

He added that bringing thousands of people to the streets of Derry in the current circumstances would have been “irresponsible”.

The Apprentice Boys maintained the customs associated with the annual celebrations, including the firing of the ceremonial cannon on Grand Parade at midnight, followed by the symbolic act of shutting the old walled city’s four original gates.

The day began at 8am, when siege standards were raised on the Walker Memorial Plinth at Royal Bastion on the city walls.

This was followed at 11am by the general committee, officers, a colour party, parents clubs and bands parading the circumference of the walls ahead of a wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph in the Diamond.