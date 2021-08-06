Lord Chief Justice pays tribute to senior coroner John Leckey who has passed away

The former senior coroner for Northern Ireland presided over the Omagh bombing inquest

The late former senior coroner for Northern Ireland, John Leckey

Tributes have been paid to a former senior coroner for Northern Ireland who has passed away.

John Leckey served for almost 30 years, before retiring in 2015.

He was appointed as a coroner on January 1, 1992 having served as a deputy coroner from 1988.

Read more Judge recommends fresh probe into Omagh bombing

He then went on to hold the office of Senior Coroner until he retired on October 31, 2015.

Mr Leckey presided over a significant number of complex and contentious inquests during his time in office, including the inquest into the Omagh bombing.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Leckey’s death.

“His courteous manner was respected by families and those who appeared before him,” he said.

He added: “John’s book on Coroner’s Law and Practice in Northern Ireland was a much respected and valuable source for coroners and practitioners alike.

"He will be missed by his colleagues in the Judiciary and those who worked closely with him over the years in the Coroners Service.

“I would like to extend our sympathy to his wife Janet and his sons Peter and Simon.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “His sensitive handling of inquests, including into the Omagh bombing, brought great comfort to families at a very trying and distressing time.

"His courteous manner during his career won him praise from many quarters and the tributes following his death are evidence of the high esteem he was held in by people across the North.”