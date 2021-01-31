Lord Dodds on EU vaccine row: 'Bloc has now set a precedent going forward'

Lord Dodds has warned the EU has set a ‘precedent’ after it briefly triggered Article 16 of the Brexit Protocol over the supply of covid vaccines.

Nigel Dodds insisted the row between the UK and the EU over the short-lived but widely-condemned move to override part of the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland to control shipments of jabs showed the bloc’s “mask slipped”.

First Minister Arlene Foster had said the EU had displayed an “incredible act of hostility” by triggering Article 16.

The EU backtracked on the move, imposed unilaterally as it faces shortfalls on vaccine supplies, within hours of making it on Friday after facing universal criticism from London, Dublin and Belfast.

The DUP deputy leader told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show: “I think the mask slipped on Friday night because the EU and others had been lecturing everybody and indeed had taken as the basis of its policy that for the past four or five years that there could never be under any circumstances whatsoever any kind of hard on the island of Ireland.

“And to do anything to override any of the protocol provisions would be anathema and then in one fell swoop on Friday night, they did both of those things.

“That is why people I feel, I think feel so outraged and bewildered at what the EU has done. Never mind the fact that it was aimed at vaccines, aimed at helping people overcome this terrible Covid pandemic.”

He continued: “I think that what what the EU has now effectively done is set a precedent that has said that in circumstances where their single market is in danger and there’s a potential threat, then the provisions of article 16 can be triggered and, indeed, in their statement withdrawing article 16 now, they made it clear that they reserve the right to use it and other instruments going forward.

“I think that the British government now has the opportunity to look at what the problems are between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the societal difficulties and economic difficulties, the EU cited as the reason for Article 16 are far more pertinent and far more in play in Northern Ireland given the problems with parcels, foodstuffs, medicines all the rest of it, and therefore the government now needs to look at what it can do to alleviate the problems between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that get rid of some of the insidious effects of this wretched Protocol.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, a vocal remainer, also criticised the move by the EU, branding it a “very foolish” move that jeopardised the peace process.

He said Brussels’ action to control the movement of coronavirus jabs had been “unacceptable”, telling Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Yes, it was a very foolish thing to do and fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.

“I was somebody who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, it’s brought peace to the island of Ireland and it is absolutely vital that we protect it and that’s why what the European Commission did was unacceptable but, as you say, fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.”

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, however, has disagreed with Mrs Foster’s assessment that the EU displayed an “act of hostility”.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, he explained: “My observation is that the terrible row is an acrimonious row between AstraZeneca and the (EU) Commission over the contractual obligations of the company in respect of supplying vaccines to European member states took centre stage here, and people were blindsided by the decision that was taken and the implications for the Protocol.”

Mr Martin stressed it took four years to negotiate the Protocol to facilitate access for Northern Ireland’s economy to the single market as well as to the UK market and to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“It’s a good thing, the Protocol, overall. There are issues there that we have to fine-tune and work out, but essentially I think there are positives there medium term for Northern Ireland in terms of its economic development which we should not underestimate,” he said.

“We are only four weeks into the operation of the Protocol, there are bound to be teething problems but I do acknowledge the need for engagement here on all sides, between the European Union, the United Kingdom and the Irish Government, and the Northern Ireland Executive.”

On Saturday Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the EU recognises it “made a mistake” in its short-lived but widely-condemned move to override part of the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland to control shipments of jabs.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was “reassured the EU has no desire to block suppliers fulfilling contracts for vaccine distribution to the UK” after talks with European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis.