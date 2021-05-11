Lord Frost: Government ‘committed’ to working through NI Protocol issues

The UK Government’s Brexit minister David Frost has said the government is “committed” to working through issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Lord Frost made the comments in a statement released following his first official visit to Northern Ireland.

Meeting businesses and community groups, he urged the EU to engage in order to find solutions.

“It’s clear from my visit that the Protocol is presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland. Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the Protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long,” he said.

“We’re committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith. I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland.

“Solutions must be found rapidly in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to minimise disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland – as the Protocol itself requires.

“As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Lord Frost visited Larne Port during the visit, alongside the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, as they met staff carrying out checks and controls under the protocol arrangements.

Unionists in Northern Ireland have called on the government to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, with the Irish Sea border the source of a number of loyalist protests across the region over the last few months.

Speaking after the visit of Lord Frost, Brandon Lewis said: “Over the past two days, I have had productive meetings with Lord Frost and representatives from across Northern Ireland, building on my extensive engagement since the start of this year.

“It is vital that the experiences, opportunities and challenges faced by people and Northern Ireland are understood and at the heart of our approach.

“I will continue these constructive and practical discussions in the weeks ahead, supporting Northern Ireland’s business needs and minimising the risk of disruptions at a crucial time.”