Lord Hall should lose peerage over Bashir scandal, says Paisley 

Buck stops with ex-BBC chief says DUP politician after report into Diana interview

Former BBC chief Lord Hall should be stripped of his peerage, according to a senior DUP MP.

Lord Hall was the Director General of the BBC when reporter Martin Bashir conducted his explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley made the call yesterday, saying he had approached the parliamentary authorities to explore how the peerage could be removed.

An independent probe by Lord Dyson into how the interview was arranged found Bashir had broken the BBC’s own ethical guidelines.

Lord Hall also appointed the journalist as the BBC’s Religion Editor in 2016, long after questions about his conduct over the Princess Diana interview began to be raised.

The Dyson report criticised the methods Bashir used, which included faking bank statements, and suggested the BBC had failed to uphold “governance, accountability and scrutiny”.

This week, the BBC agreed to return all the awards the shock interview had accumulated since it was first broadcast in 1995.

The BBC board has also announced a review into the effectiveness of the corporation’s editorial policies and governance in light of Lord Dyson’s report.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Paisley said: “The Dyson report found that Lord Hall, when director of news at the BBC, had misled authorities over the methods used by Martin Bashir for the BBC Panorama interview with Diana Princess of Wales.

“Not some mishap but a most serious misdemeanour. The buck stops somewhere, and in my view, it must be at the top.

“This week in Parliament I posed the challenge to the government to find a way of stripping Lord Hall of his peerage.”

“This just can’t be allowed to blow over as if it was some unfortunate error.

“The BBC has been accused of contributing to the breakup of a relationship, creating fear and paranoia in a woman – not just any woman – but one who could have been Queen of our nation.

“If this is how the BBC top brass can treat the very top of this society what hope has any other person at their mercy?” Mr Paisley asked.

Lord Hall has already resigned from his role as chairman of the National Gallery in London.

Mr Paisley, who was suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days in 2018 over “serious misconduct”, said: “His resignation suggests he already knows it is untenable for him to remain in a position of public trust.

“But he continues to be effectively one of our nation’s law makers as a privileged Member of the House of Lords.

“I would have expected by now that the Lords Commissioner for standards to have commenced an examination of him.That failure to be proactive means that today I have written to the commissioner asking them to commence such an investigation.”

The current Commissioner for Standards in the House of Lords is Lucy Scott-Moncrieff CBE, who was appointed to the role in 2016.

“In recent months Peers have been sanctioned for abusive language, and faced punishment for failure to participate in training schemes about self-awareness,” Mr Paisley said. “If they want to be taken seriously, the authorities must move to strip Lord Hall of his title.”