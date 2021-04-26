Lord Mountbatten killed to provoke response from Britain, says SF's McDonald

Lord Mountbatten was killed by an IRA bomb on his boat

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said yesterday the 1979 IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten and three others - two of them children, the other an 83-year-old woman - was '"part and parcel of forcing a political response from Britain".

In an interview published in the Sunday Times yesterday, the Dublin TD said: "I think the question of discrimination in the north, the need for change which had been militarily resisted on the streets - I think the actions at the time were part and parcel of forcing a political response.

"The war is over. It's done. The hurt has been done to people on all sides and I have no difficulty, and never really had, in acknowledging that hurt to the other side.

"I'm also conscious that these events happened in the context of war.

"So when I'm asked, 'Was this wrong, was that wrong?' arguably all of it was wrong," she told the newspaper.

"My position is that violence was inevitable.

"When you itemise any single event in which a person was killed, and particularly children, and you ask me, should that have happened?

"No, it shouldn't have happened. And there shouldn't have been a war and we shouldn't have exposed our people - particularly civilians and children should not have been exposed - in that way, on all sides."

DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds last night criticised the Sinn Fein leader's remarks.

"Far from apologising for the IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten, Mary Lou McDonald is choosing to, or has been told to, retreat to the language of the 1970s. A few days ago she justified it as happening 'in the context of a war' and now she says it was 'part and parcel of forcing a political response' from the UK.

"What we see from these carefully chosen words is that even in 2021 Sinn Fein are happy to explain and justify the murder of children.

'It speaks volumes too of Sinn Féin's approach that they also justify secret On The Run deals, yet describe attempts to prevent a continual reinvestigation of armed forces veterans as 'dishonourable'.

"Their approach to dealing with the past appears based only on justifying the murder of innocent people by the IRA," Mr Dodds said.