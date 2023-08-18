Lorry driver given penalty notice after being spotted with foot on dashboard while driving

The driver's lorry sitting on the hard shoulder having been pulled over by police (Photo: PSNI)

A lorry driver has been given a fixed penalty notice after he was spotted by police driving with his foot on the vehicle’s dashboard.

The incident occurred on Thursday, where police officers spotted the driver “taking a relaxed attitude” on the M1.

When the officers pulled up beside the lorry, they saw he was driving the vehicle with his right foot up, resting it on the dashboard and the top of the driver's door.

In a social media post, the PSNI’s road policing and safety unit said: “In this position, his ability to brake quickly in an emergency would have been clearly affected, and driving a vehicle of this size and weight could have life-threatening consequences.”

Police also shared an image of the vehicle involved, sitting on the hard shoulder having been stopped by officers.