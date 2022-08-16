Lorry driver in his 20s dies following crash in Omagh

A man in his 20s driving a lorry has died following a crash on an Omagh road on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on the Beltany Road at around 8.20am, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed while an investigation takes place and it is expected to remain like this overnight.

Local DUP councillor Errol Thompson sent his condolences to the man’s family and friends.

"I live off the A5 and the road has been closed all day and it remains closed,” he said.

"I know exactly where the road traffic collision happened, it is about two miles from myself. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to victims family and friends at this time.

"Because the road is actually closed at this minute in time, I would also appeal for other road users who are diverted off from the A road to a C road, to be mindful of where they are and be particularly careful when driving a potentially unfamiliar diversion route.”

Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan said the community is “in shock”.

"My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

“I also want to commend the emergency services who attended the scene in very tragic circumstances.”

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly added: “Devastated to hear that a young man in his 20s has passed away due to the crash in the Beltany Road area of Omagh earlier today.

“This will be a time of intense grief and loss for his family and friends and I know our whole community will come together in standing with them.”

Ulster Unionist councillor for the area Matthew Bell said his “thoughts and sympathies” go to the man and his family.

PSNI Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The one-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.20am this morning, Tuesday, 16th August. The man who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.

“The Beltany Road currently remains closed to traffic while enquiries are ongoing. Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed overnight.”

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage, to contact police.