Lorry driver killed in Co Down crash

Police are appealing for information after a lorry driver died in a crash in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA)

A lorry driver has been killed in a crash in Co Down.

The incident happened on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromara on Tuesday evening.

Police have appealed for information.

“Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.

“Ballynahinch Road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

“Anyone with any information, or who has dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”