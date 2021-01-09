Lorry driver left with serious facial injuries after rock smashes through windscreen on Larne Road

A lorry driver has been left with "serious facial injuries" after a rock came through his windscreen while he was driving in Co Antrim.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred on the A8 Larne Road on Friday evening.

It occurred at around 10.40pm as the lorry driver drove under the Ballyboley overpass towards Larne.

Police believe that a wheelie bin containing rocks was thrown from the overpass as the lorry passed under it.

"Fortunately the driver, although badly injured, was able to bring the lorry safely to a stop at the side of the road following the incident," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The driver, aged in his 50’s, is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Andrew Wilson said his thoughts are with the driver of the lorry.

"I hope he can make a full recovery. This is a terrible ordeal which he has had to deal with," the UUP councillor said.

“I am disgusted at the mentality of the criminal responsible for dumping a bin full of rocks on to a busy dual carriageway. It`s disgraceful. Who in their right mind would do something like this? Somebody in our community knows who did it and they need to give the information to the police.

“The thug responsible needs caught and put behind bars before they do something like this again. When they are caught, the sentence should reflect the brutality of the crime.”

Police appealed for information.

"An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of the overpass or who captured dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1944 08/01/21," the PSNI spokesperson said.

"Details can also be reported online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."