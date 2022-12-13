Lorry driver rescued by emergency services after vehicle smashes through roadside barrier near Dunsilly roundabout

Driver taken to hospital Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirms

Crews from Antrim, Ballymena and the Specialist Rescue Team attended a road traffic accident involving a lorry at Dunsilly Roundabout, Antrim

A lorry driver has been rescued after his vehicle smashed through barriers at the side of Dunsilly roundabout close to the M2 motorway.

Pictures shared by NIFRS Northern Area Command show the vehicle tipped down the ditch at the side of the road as fire crews attended the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has confirmed one person was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Antrim, Ballymena and the Specialist Rescue Team attended a road traffic accident involving a lorry at Dunsilly Roundabout, Antrim.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Police Antrim & Newtownabbey also attended.

"The crews used manual handling techniques and a ladder to remove the casualty to safety. A good team effort by everyone involved.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and colleagues from the other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a one-vehicle collision on the Lisnevenagh Road at Dunsilly Roundabout. Motorists in the area are advised to exercise caution.”

An NIAS spokesperson added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:28 on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 following reports of an RTC on the Lisnevenagh Road area, Antrim

“NIAS despatched two ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, one HART team and an officer to the incident.

“One patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.”